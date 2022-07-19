  
International standards medical services will be provided to poor: Harish Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 19, 2022, 12:46 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2022, 9:32 am IST
Harish Rao inspected the ongoing constructions works of the hospital during his visit to Warangal district on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
Warangal: With an aim to provide international standards and better medical services to the poor, the state government has taken up the construction works of a super speciality hospital at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore here at the site of Warangal Central Jail, said health minister T. Harish Rao.

Accompanied by the panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Warangal West MLA N. Narendar, Harish Rao inspected the ongoing constructions works of the hospital during his visit to Warangal district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that at present the construction works of the hospital is going on with around 700 workers after Dasara around 2,500 workers will be deployed.

“The hospital will create history once completed and will become a big asset to the people living in North Telangana region. It will match high standards at world level,” he added.

The hospital building will be constructed with around 24-storeyed buildings of which first 16 storeys will be used for hospital and the remaining eight for providing facilities for doctors apart from a seminar hall.

All permissions required for the construction have been taken. Supervision of construction works of the hospital is done regularly by forming a special WhatsApp group, he informed.

