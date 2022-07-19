  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2022 Hyderabad had zero b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad had zero bad air days, says Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 19, 2022, 2:33 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2022, 2:33 am IST
The AQI for Hyderabad for the period of 2019-2021 was below 200 through each day of the year, indicating that the air pollution in the city has been under check, maintaining good air quality. (Photo: ANI | Representational)
 The AQI for Hyderabad for the period of 2019-2021 was below 200 through each day of the year, indicating that the air pollution in the city has been under check, maintaining good air quality. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad reported zero bad days with the Air Quality Index (AQI) of less than 200 whereas Visakhapatnam had 25 bad days, Amravati had 21 bad days and Rajahmundry had 20 in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as per the latest Parliamentary report from
the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

The AQI for Hyderabad for the period of 2019-2021 was below 200 through each day of the year, indicating that the air pollution in the city has been under check, maintaining good air quality.

Visakhapatnam had bad days consecutively for three years in a row, with 25 days in 2019, 23 days in 2020 and 21 days in 2021.

Amaravati had 21 bad days in 2019, 11in 2020 and eight in 2021, while Rajahmundry had 20 in 2019, 15 in 2020 and nine in 2021 as per the report.

The report may look like good news for Hyderabadis, but the environment experts have a contradictory view on the official report as far as the air pollution of both the Telugu-speaking states are concerned.

According to city environmentalist D. Narsmiha Reddy, the source of the data in the Parliamentary report is questionable. He said, “The source of information seems to be very shady as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) tell a different story about the AQI of the cities in question. As far as Hyderabad is concerned, the pollution level went down during the lockdown, but has worsened again after the lockdown was lifted.”

Regarding cities in Andhra Pradesh, he added, “Visakhapatnam is undergoing extensive construction activities, owing to which the AQI is bad there. Moreover, the public transport in the city is also poor, because of which lots of private vehicles are in use.”

Stating three major causes for air pollution as vehicles, industries and construction, he added that whichever city was undergoing such activities would continue to experience poor AQI.

...
Tags: air quality index (aqi)
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Interdicting Uttar Pradesh police from taking any precipitative action against Zubair in all the FIRs registered against him, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud heading a bench also comprising Justice A.S. Bopanna pointing to a “vicious cycle” said that it appears that he is being taken into custody in the other FIR, soon after he gets bail in an FIR in which he is incarcerated under judicial custody and that the content of the FIRs appeared similar. — PTI

SC directs UP police not to take action against Zubair

The BJP leader went on to claim that the Chief Minister was just looking for justifications for the government’s failure in preparing for the Godavari river floods, which resulted in the submersion of two pumphouses of the Kaleshwaram project. — DC Image

Konda trashes KCR’s theory on cloudburst

The budgets for the last three years have ranged from Rs 38.3 crore to Rs 50.7 crore, which is significantly less than the budgets for the previous two years, which were both over Rs 600 crore. — Representational Image/DC

TRS falls short on promise to set up colleges

Incidentally, another case of the virus was confirmed in Kerala’s Kannur district on Monday. (AP Photo)

Officials told to be vigilant about monkeypox



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

SC Nupur remarks: Civil society divided

Supreme Court. (Photo:PTI)

Can't impose ban on demolitions across states: SC

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

PM Modi urges MPs to make Monsoon Session as productive as possible

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V. Muraleedharan, as he arrives on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

India becoming most populous country may strengthen its claim for permanent UNSC seat

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council. (AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->