High-powered home ministry team to visit Telangana, assess flood damage

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the home ministry to send a ‘high power’ team to assess losses, including crop damage, due to rains and floods in Telangana after local BJP leaders called on the Central minister to apprise him of the situation in the state.

BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana BJP incharge Tarun Chugh informed Shah about the situation of rains and floods in the state, emphasising on financial loss faced by farmers due to crop damage across thousands of acres.

In a meeting, Kumar and Chugh also told Shah that thousands of people had to be evacuated and relocated to higher ground.

Following the meeting, Shah issued the directions.

Kumar thanked the Union minister for the quick response, and said that a team would soon visit the state.

Meanwhile, the Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, sanctioned Rs 130 crore for the construction of a flyover, over a national highway, in BHEL.

A 1.65-kilometre flyover will be constructed near the BHEL junction on the Pune-Hyderabad section of NH-65 based on engineering-procurement-construction mode.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar took the opportunity to hit out at the TRS, claiming that the Modi government sanctioned several flyovers for the state, but that the state government was blind to the same. He also thanked Gadkari for the grant.