Arrangements for CM’s visit to lay foundation stone to Ramayapatnam Port

Nellore: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to Nellore district to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for a Port at Ramayapatnam on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu along with SP Ch. Vijaya Rao inspected the arrangements being made for a public meeting, helipad, and foundation stone at Mondivaripalem.

Kandukuru legislator M. Mahidhar Reddy was also present with the two officers.

Addressing media persons after the inspection, Collector said that the CM will address the public after the groundbreaking ceremony.

“CM will distribute Pattas as part of rehabilitation measures to the farmers who gave land for the port. All the arrangements are being supervised to avoid any shortcomings and an action plan is being prepared to expedite the port construction works," the Collector said.

"The project is certain to open new avenues for port-based industries and create employment for a large number of unemployed youth in the region,” Collector added.

Stating that the land acquisition process was taken up in association with people representatives has been nearing completion, he said they would start rehabilitation works for the displaced now.

He assured to pay a compensation package to those who gave land for the port as per the 2013 land acquisition act before taking up the port works.

He envisioned a fast pace of development in the region which has wide scope for exports once the port becomes operational.

MLA Mahidhar Reddy said works of the port will commence immediately after Bhumi Puja while assuring suitable compensation to those cultivating the lands being given to the port.