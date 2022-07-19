2nd monkeypox case in Kerala's Kannur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala health minister Veena George on Monday said that one more person has been diagnosed with monkeypox in the state. With this the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the state has gone up to two.

The 31-year-old patient is a native of Kannur and is currently

undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College. He arrived in Kerala from Dubai on July 13.

While the patient’s health condition is stable and satisfactory, those who came into contact with him have been put under observation, the minister said.

It may be recalled that the country’s first monkeypox case was confirmed in a 35-year-old native of Kollam district of Kerala on July 14.