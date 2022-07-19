  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2022 2nd monkeypox case i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2nd monkeypox case in Kerala's Kannur

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published Jul 19, 2022, 4:00 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2022, 9:43 am IST
News
 News

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala health minister Veena George on Monday said that one more person has been diagnosed with monkeypox in the state.  With this the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the state has gone up to two.

The 31-year-old patient is a native of Kannur and is currently
undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College. He arrived in Kerala from Dubai on July 13.  

While the patient’s health condition is stable and satisfactory, those who came into contact with him have been put under observation, the minister said.

It may be recalled that the country’s first monkeypox case was confirmed in a 35-year-old native of Kollam district of Kerala on July 14.

...
Tags: monkeypox
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Horoscope 19 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The state government decided to roll back a government order (G.O.) issued by the Centre, levying a fine of Rs 50 per day on commercial vehicles without fitness certificates or elapsed ones, providing great relief to around 4.5 lakh vehicle owners. — Representational Image/DC

Rush for fitness certificates

After the victim’s husband returned home, the accused inspector threatened to kill both the wife and the husband with his service revolver. He also allegedly blackmailed the victim and her husband stating that he would register a brothel case against the victim and a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case against her husband. — Representational Image/DC

Police get custody of accused SHO

PM Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, Union MoS Anupriya Patel, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BJP MP Jayant Sinha, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari, cast their votes for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi (PTI)

Presidential election marred by cross-voting charges

The centre will have a capacity to accommodate around 100 members along with 15 temporary beds for taking rest. — Representational Image/DC

Day care centre for elderly to come up in Sircilla



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

India becoming most populous country may strengthen its claim for permanent UNSC seat

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council. (AFP)

Vice President poll: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination

PM Narendra Modi with NDA's vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President J.P. Nadda during the filing of nomination papers of Dhankar for vice-presidential elections, at Parliament House, in New Delhi (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Daily Covid positivity rate recorded above six per cent after 161 days

A medic administers the Covid booster dose to a beneficiary under the 75-day special free vaccination drive as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Voting begins to elect India's 15th President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the Presidential elections, at Parliament in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->