Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2021 Two more test positi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two more test positive for Zika in Kerala, total reported cases 37: State Health Min

PTI
Published Jul 19, 2021, 8:01 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2021, 8:01 pm IST
A 41-year-old woman from Kattaikonam, Thiruvananthapuram and a doctor (31) from Kumarapuram were diagnosed with the virus
The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Virology Lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. (DC photo)
 The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Virology Lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. (DC photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: Two more people have tested positive for Zika virus in the state taking the total reported cases of the infection to 37, of which 7 are active, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

A 41-year-old woman from Kattaikonam, Thiruvananthapuram and a doctor (31) from Kumarapuram were diagnosed with the virus, she said in a release.

 

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Virology Lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently.

On July 16, a meeting was held by state Revenue Minister K Rajan and George on working together, alongwith the Local Self Government department, for preventingspread of communicable diseases and to strengthen thesanitation committees at the ward level.

...
Tags: india zika virus, zika virus, zika virus cases in kerala, zika virus cases in india
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

He demanded that the government arrange for a delegation to meet Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat to prevent Karnataka from going ahead with the dam project.

Mekedatu row: AIADMK urges CM to take all party delegation to meet Jal Shakti Min

The Pink Shadow Patrol team will also be deployed to detect the presence of anti-socials in crowded areas and to take action. (ANI Photo)

Kerala police launches 'Pink Protection' for safety of women

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI)

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI)

Stalin rules out scope for parleys with Karnataka on Mekedatu reservoir row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks Kerala to respond to plea against relaxation in COVID restrictions for Bakrid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Rains pick up again in Mumbai; local train services affected

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street as heavy rain continues at Santacruz- Chembur Link Road, in Mumbai. (PTI)

India reports 38,164 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate reaches 97.32 pc

A health worker tests nasal swab samples for COVID-19 in Gauhati, India. (AP)

Kerala govt amends Dowry Prohibition rules, appoints district officers to end menace

State Health Minister Veena George said the post of dowry prohibition officers had already existed on a regional basis in three districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode - and it has now been expanded to all districts. (ANI)

31 die as rains batter Mumbai

Rescuers look for survivors after a wall collapsed on several slum houses heavy monsoon rains in the Mahul area of Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->