Rain lashes Hyderabad, to continue for next four days

The downpour that lasted about an hour or a little more in some areas, left many streets and roads flooded.(Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: Heavy rain lashed the city on Sunday evening with parts of Hyderabad receiving up to 5 cm rain. The downpour that lasted about an hour or a little more in some areas, left many streets and roads flooded.

The highest rain totalling 5.03 cm was recorded at Chandulal Baradari near the Nehru Zoological Park with several parts of the Old City of Hyderabad, including Asifnagar, Ghansi Bazar, Goshamahal and Karwan areas reporting rainfall upwards of 2 cm.

The road leading from Khairatabad to Banjara Hills was inundated within minutes of the rain starting in the evening and there was knee-deep water all along the road.

Heavy rain that lashed Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Secunderabad, Jeedimetla, Quthbullapur, Koti, Begum Bazar, Basheer Bagh and Balanagar also resulted in flooding of roads and traffic jams.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad director K. Nagaratna said the ongoing showers in the city and elsewhere in the state were a result of “regular monsoon activity, which is being enhanced by low pressure zones.” “There would be rainfall over many parts of the state for the next 48 hours,” she said.

The IMD in its forecast for the next four days said several districts of Telangana state could experience thunderstorms, lightning, heavy to very heavy rain and even winds gusting up to 40 kmph till July 22.