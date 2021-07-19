Projects in Bihar, Kerala sanctioned for development of rural circuits: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned projects in Bihar and Kerala for the development of rural circuits in the country, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Parliament on Monday.

In a reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Reddy in a written statement said that the Swadesh Darshan Scheme is planned for the integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits for the development of tourism infrastructure in the country.

"Recognising the potential of rural tourism in the country, the ministry has identified rural circuit as one of the thematic circuits for development under this scheme and is aimed at leveraging tourism as a force multiplier for revitalising the rural economy and for giving both domestic and international tourist glimpse of the rural aspects of the country," he said.

Reddy also said that the projects for development of tourism-related infrastructure, including rural tourism projects or proposals, are identified for development under the circuit in consultation with the state governments/Union Territory administrations and are sanctioned subject to availability of funds, submission of suitable detailed project reports, adherence to scheme guidelines and utilisation of funds released earlier.

"Based on the above criteria, the ministry has sanctioned projects for development of rural circuits in the country under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme in Bihar and Kerala," he said.

In Bihar, the Rs 44.65 crore project of developing the Gandhi Circuit: Bhitiharwa Chandrahia-Turkaulia was sanctioned in 2017-18.

In Kerala, the development of Malanad Malabar Cruise Tourism project at a cost of Rs 80.37 crore was sanctioned in 2018-2019.