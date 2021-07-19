Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2021 Projects in Bihar, K ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Projects in Bihar, Kerala sanctioned for development of rural circuits: Kishan Reddy

PTI
Published Jul 19, 2021, 2:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2021, 2:47 pm IST
In Kerala, the development of Malanad Malabar Cruise Tourism project at a cost of Rs 80.37 crore was sanctioned in 2018-2019
Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. (PTI)
 Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned projects in Bihar and Kerala for the development of rural circuits in the country, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Parliament on Monday.

In a reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Reddy in a written statement said that the Swadesh Darshan Scheme is planned for the integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits for the development of tourism infrastructure in the country.

 

"Recognising the potential of rural tourism in the country, the ministry has identified rural circuit as one of the thematic circuits for development under this scheme and is aimed at leveraging tourism as a force multiplier for revitalising the rural economy and for giving both domestic and international tourist glimpse of the rural aspects of the country," he said.

Reddy also said that the projects for development of tourism-related infrastructure, including rural tourism projects or proposals, are identified for development under the circuit in consultation with the state governments/Union Territory administrations and are sanctioned subject to availability of funds, submission of suitable detailed project reports, adherence to scheme guidelines and utilisation of funds released earlier.

 

"Based on the above criteria, the ministry has sanctioned projects for development of rural circuits in the country under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme in Bihar and Kerala," he said.

In Bihar, the Rs 44.65 crore project of developing the Gandhi Circuit: Bhitiharwa Chandrahia-Turkaulia was sanctioned in 2017-18.

In Kerala, the development of Malanad Malabar Cruise Tourism project at a cost of Rs 80.37 crore was sanctioned in 2018-2019.

...
Tags: g kishan reddy, tourism, projects in bihar, projects in kerala, ministry of tourism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI)

Stalin rules out scope for parleys with Karnataka on Mekedatu reservoir row

Bakkani Narasimhulu has been appointed as the new president of the Telangana TDP President. (ANI Photo)

Bakkani Narasimhulu appointed president of Telangana TDP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

RS adjourned till 3 pm; PM unable to introduce new ministers amid uproar

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

Audio clip hinting change of Karnataka CM goes viral, BJP Chief Kateel says it's fake



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks Kerala to respond to plea against relaxation in COVID restrictions for Bakrid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Rains pick up again in Mumbai; local train services affected

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street as heavy rain continues at Santacruz- Chembur Link Road, in Mumbai. (PTI)

India reports 38,164 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate reaches 97.32 pc

A health worker tests nasal swab samples for COVID-19 in Gauhati, India. (AP)

Kerala govt amends Dowry Prohibition rules, appoints district officers to end menace

State Health Minister Veena George said the post of dowry prohibition officers had already existed on a regional basis in three districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode - and it has now been expanded to all districts. (ANI)

31 die as rains batter Mumbai

Rescuers look for survivors after a wall collapsed on several slum houses heavy monsoon rains in the Mahul area of Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->