Officials on toes as water board issues flood alert in Musi

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) sounded a flood alert in the Musi river as the water levels in the Himayatsagar reservoir reached to the brim following heavy rains in catchment areas. With huge inflows into Himayatsagar, officials are likely to release the excess floodwater into Musi, which passes through the city.

Officials on Sunday night said Himayatnagar was full and it was receiving an inflow of 1,000 cusecs. The HMWSSB officials alerted district administration of Rangareddy and Hyderabad, along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials and police, to secure hutments and encroachments in the course of Musi River.

"Tonight, depending on the rainfall received in upstream areas and flows into the reservoir, the water board will likely release excess water from Himayatsagar," HMWSSB officials said. At present, the water level at Himayatsagar stands at 1762.25 feet against the full tank level (FTL) of 1763.50 feet. Red alert will be issued at 1762.70 feet and gates will be lifted at 1763 feet.

Speaking to this newspaper, an HMWSSB official monitoring water levels at Himayatsagar, said inflows had not been stabilised from Sunday morning and based on the rainfall and inflows, the water board would later take a call. He said there were inflows from Osman Sagar. However, with the IMD predicting heavy rainfall in the next four days, officials are closely monitoring the twin reservoirs.

The Hyderabad police advised people in areas on the banks of the river to be alert. Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Musi River, flash floods may come after midnight. Locals are advised to be alert in the low-lying areas on Musi Bank including Kishanbagh, Ziaguda, Puranapul, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Chaderghat, Amberpet, Puranapul, Attapur and Golnaka. The GHMC asked all deputy commissioners and zonal commissioners of Golconda, Asifnagar, Bahadurpura, Nampally, Charminar, Himayatnagar and Saidabad to be on high alert for inundation and evacuation if the need arose.