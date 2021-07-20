Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2021 NIA raids on nine lo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NIA raids on nine locations in Telangana over explosives seizure

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 20, 2021, 3:55 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2021, 6:50 am IST
The searches were done at Mahbubagar, Warangal, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Medchal
The case was registered on February 18, 2021 at the Dummugudem police station in Bhadradri Kothagudem.
 The case was registered on February 18, 2021 at the Dummugudem police station in Bhadradri Kothagudem. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted simultaneous raids on nine locations in five districts of Telangana on Monday, in premises linked to eight accused in a case of seizure of explosives in February.

The case was registered on February 18, 2021 at the Dummugudem police station in Bhadradri Kothagudem against the eight. Of these, four were underground cadres of CPI(Maoist).

 

The seized explosives included 400 electric detonators, 500 non-electric detonators &400 gelatin sticks in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The searches were done at Mahbubagar, Warangal, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Medchal. The premises belonged to Muthu Nagaraju, Kommarajula Kanukaiah, Gunji Vikram, Sura Saraiah, SV Sathish, Vallepu Swamy, and Trinadha Rao.

Officials also seized the explosives magazine of Vallepu Swamy, located at Hanamkonda Mandal, Warangal Urban district.

Metal plates and pieces, iron pipes and circles/coins suspected to be used for making IEDs and grenade launchers, various incriminating documents and explosive substances including slurry sticks and electrical detonators were among the seized items.

 

The seizure of explosive materials like 400 electric detonators, 500 non-electric detonators, 400 gelatin sticks and 549 metres of fuse wire was done from accused Muthu Nagaraju and Kommarajula Kanukaiah while they were transporting these to Hidma alias Mangu, the commander of PLGA first battalion of CPI (Maoist), in Chhattisgarh,” said an official release.

The NIA had re-registered the case on May 2, 2021.

