Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2021 Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

ANI
Published Jul 19, 2021, 5:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2021, 5:34 pm IST
The position fell vacant after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was elevated as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been appointed as Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

The position fell vacant after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was elevated as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha following the appointment of Thawarchand Gehlot as Governor of Karnataka.

 

Gehlot was appointed Karnataka Governor ahead of the reshuffle and expansion of the union council of ministers. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has held the portfolio of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs earlier.

...
Tags: rajya sabha, mukhtar abbas naqvi, piyush goyal, thawarchand gehlot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Virology Lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. (DC photo)

Two more test positive for Zika in Kerala, total reported cases 37: State Health Min

He demanded that the government arrange for a delegation to meet Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat to prevent Karnataka from going ahead with the dam project.

Mekedatu row: AIADMK urges CM to take all party delegation to meet Jal Shakti Min

The Pink Shadow Patrol team will also be deployed to detect the presence of anti-socials in crowded areas and to take action. (ANI Photo)

Kerala police launches 'Pink Protection' for safety of women

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI)

Stalin rules out scope for parleys with Karnataka on Mekedatu reservoir row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks Kerala to respond to plea against relaxation in COVID restrictions for Bakrid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Rains pick up again in Mumbai; local train services affected

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street as heavy rain continues at Santacruz- Chembur Link Road, in Mumbai. (PTI)

India reports 38,164 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate reaches 97.32 pc

A health worker tests nasal swab samples for COVID-19 in Gauhati, India. (AP)

Kerala govt amends Dowry Prohibition rules, appoints district officers to end menace

State Health Minister Veena George said the post of dowry prohibition officers had already existed on a regional basis in three districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode - and it has now been expanded to all districts. (ANI)

31 die as rains batter Mumbai

Rescuers look for survivors after a wall collapsed on several slum houses heavy monsoon rains in the Mahul area of Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->