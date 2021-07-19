Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2021 Kerala police launch ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala police launches 'Pink Protection' for safety of women

ANI
Published Jul 19, 2021, 6:08 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2021, 6:09 pm IST
'Pink Protection' project aims to prevent dowry-related issues, cyberbullying and humiliation in public places
The Pink Shadow Patrol team will also be deployed to detect the presence of anti-socials in crowded areas and to take action. (ANI Photo)
 The Pink Shadow Patrol team will also be deployed to detect the presence of anti-socials in crowded areas and to take action. (ANI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police launched a new initiative called the 'Pink Protection' project for the protection of women in public, private and digital spaces.

For the project, 10 cars, 40 two-wheelers including bullet bikes and 20 bicycles were allotted, which were flagged off by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

 

'Pink Protection' project aims to prevent dowry-related issues, cyberbullying and humiliation in public places. The project has 10 components, one of which is activating the existing Pink Police Patrol system.

The system has been named 'Pink Janamaithri Beat,' under which police officials will conduct regular house visits to collect information on domestic violence. They will collect information from panchayat members, neighbors and other locals and hand it over to the Station House Officers for further action.

The Pink Beat system, in which specially trained women police officers have been deployed will be present at Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses and in front of schools, colleges and other public places including bus stops. Pink control rooms have been set up in all 14 districts to coordinate the activities.

 

The Pink Shadow Patrol team will also be deployed to detect the presence of anti-socials in crowded areas and to take action. A bullet patrol team of woman police officers called 'Pink Romeo' was also launched as part of the project.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant and other senior police officers of Kerala Police were present in the function conducted at Kerala Police headquarters.

"Woman police officers will conduct regular patrolling. Police officers will do patrolling in cars, two-wheelers and on bicycles. If get any complaint on domestic violence is registered, we will conduct patrolling daily and we will review time to time," said the DGP.

 

Anju, a civil police officer said, "There are a lot of people who have problems which cannot be revealed to anyone. This project aims to reach such people and listen to their problems, give them awareness and basic legal help to ensure woman safety."

Elaborating on the new project she said, "This is another version of Janamaithri Beat. We will go to each area and establish a friendly relationship with people to make them feel free to share their issues if they have. We will plan to conduct regular patrolling and we will get trying for that."

 

...
Tags: kerala police, safety of women, cm pinarayi vijayan, pink protection
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Virology Lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. (DC photo)

Two more test positive for Zika in Kerala, total reported cases 37: State Health Min

He demanded that the government arrange for a delegation to meet Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat to prevent Karnataka from going ahead with the dam project.

Mekedatu row: AIADMK urges CM to take all party delegation to meet Jal Shakti Min

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI)

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI)

Stalin rules out scope for parleys with Karnataka on Mekedatu reservoir row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks Kerala to respond to plea against relaxation in COVID restrictions for Bakrid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Rains pick up again in Mumbai; local train services affected

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street as heavy rain continues at Santacruz- Chembur Link Road, in Mumbai. (PTI)

India reports 38,164 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate reaches 97.32 pc

A health worker tests nasal swab samples for COVID-19 in Gauhati, India. (AP)

Kerala govt amends Dowry Prohibition rules, appoints district officers to end menace

State Health Minister Veena George said the post of dowry prohibition officers had already existed on a regional basis in three districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode - and it has now been expanded to all districts. (ANI)

31 die as rains batter Mumbai

Rescuers look for survivors after a wall collapsed on several slum houses heavy monsoon rains in the Mahul area of Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->