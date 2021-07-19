Kerala police launches 'Pink Protection' for safety of women

The Pink Shadow Patrol team will also be deployed to detect the presence of anti-socials in crowded areas and to take action. (ANI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police launched a new initiative called the 'Pink Protection' project for the protection of women in public, private and digital spaces.

For the project, 10 cars, 40 two-wheelers including bullet bikes and 20 bicycles were allotted, which were flagged off by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

'Pink Protection' project aims to prevent dowry-related issues, cyberbullying and humiliation in public places. The project has 10 components, one of which is activating the existing Pink Police Patrol system.

The system has been named 'Pink Janamaithri Beat,' under which police officials will conduct regular house visits to collect information on domestic violence. They will collect information from panchayat members, neighbors and other locals and hand it over to the Station House Officers for further action.

The Pink Beat system, in which specially trained women police officers have been deployed will be present at Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses and in front of schools, colleges and other public places including bus stops. Pink control rooms have been set up in all 14 districts to coordinate the activities.

The Pink Shadow Patrol team will also be deployed to detect the presence of anti-socials in crowded areas and to take action. A bullet patrol team of woman police officers called 'Pink Romeo' was also launched as part of the project.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant and other senior police officers of Kerala Police were present in the function conducted at Kerala Police headquarters.

"Woman police officers will conduct regular patrolling. Police officers will do patrolling in cars, two-wheelers and on bicycles. If get any complaint on domestic violence is registered, we will conduct patrolling daily and we will review time to time," said the DGP.

Anju, a civil police officer said, "There are a lot of people who have problems which cannot be revealed to anyone. This project aims to reach such people and listen to their problems, give them awareness and basic legal help to ensure woman safety."

Elaborating on the new project she said, "This is another version of Janamaithri Beat. We will go to each area and establish a friendly relationship with people to make them feel free to share their issues if they have. We will plan to conduct regular patrolling and we will get trying for that."