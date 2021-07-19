Covid protocol goes for a toss during Bonalu

Though the top health department official on Saturday specifically mentioned Bonalu celebration venues as possible hotspots, many people could be seen crowding. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Giving a damn to the stern warnings of Director of Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao that the Covid-19 situation was not completely under control, people continued to move about in full violation of the Covid safety protocol.

Though the top health department official on Saturday specifically mentioned Bonalu celebration venues as possible hotspots, many people could be seen crowding at the temple in Golconda Fort that was visited by Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, despite the weekly dip in Covid testing, eight districts, and the GHMC limits, reported an increase in cases compared to Saturday. The GHMC area recorded 75 cases on Sunday, four more than on Saturday. Since July 12 when GHMC reported 68 cases, the city has been reporting cases in the seventies every day.

The number of Covid-19 determination tests in the state fell to 90,966 from 1,15,515 on Saturday resulting in a corresponding fall in total cases to 578 from 729 on Saturday.

New cases: 578

Deaths: 3

Tests done: 90,966

Active cases: 9,824

Total cases: 6,36,627

Total deaths: 3,759

Most new cases

1. GHMC: 75

2. Karimnagar: 53

3. Khammam: 43

4. Suryapet: 38

5. Warangal Urban, Mancherial: 36

Fewest new cases:

1. Kamareddy, KB-Asifabad: 0

2. Narayanpet: 1

3. Nirmal: 2

4. Vikarabad, J-Gadwal: 3

5. Medak, Adilabad: 5