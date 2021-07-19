Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2021 Covid protocol goes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid protocol goes for a toss during Bonalu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 19, 2021, 12:29 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2021, 12:29 am IST
The GHMC area recorded 75 cases on Sunday, four more than on Saturday
Though the top health department official on Saturday specifically mentioned Bonalu celebration venues as possible hotspots, many people could be seen crowding. (Twitter)
 Though the top health department official on Saturday specifically mentioned Bonalu celebration venues as possible hotspots, many people could be seen crowding. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Giving a damn to the stern warnings of Director of Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao that the Covid-19 situation was not completely under control, people continued to move about in full violation of the Covid safety protocol.

Though the top health department official on Saturday specifically mentioned Bonalu celebration venues as possible hotspots, many people could be seen crowding at the temple in Golconda Fort that was visited by Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi on Sunday.

 

Meanwhile, despite the weekly dip in Covid testing, eight districts, and the GHMC limits, reported an increase in cases compared to Saturday. The GHMC area recorded 75 cases on Sunday, four more than on Saturday. Since July 12 when GHMC reported 68 cases, the city has been reporting cases in the seventies every day.

The number of Covid-19 determination tests in the state fell to 90,966 from 1,15,515 on Saturday resulting in a corresponding fall in total cases to 578 from 729 on Saturday.

New cases: 578

Deaths: 3

Tests done: 90,966

 

Active cases: 9,824

Total cases: 6,36,627

Total deaths: 3,759

Most new cases

1. GHMC: 75

2. Karimnagar: 53

3. Khammam: 43

4. Suryapet: 38

5. Warangal Urban, Mancherial: 36

Fewest new cases:

1. Kamareddy, KB-Asifabad: 0

2. Narayanpet: 1

3. Nirmal: 2

4. Vikarabad, J-Gadwal: 3

5. Medak, Adilabad: 5

...
Tags: bonalu festival
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

NTHG headed by Sriramoju Haragopal found a cluster of 13th-century sculptures in a neglected condition near a temple tank here at Duddeda village in Siddipet district on Sunday. (Photo: By arrangement)

Archaeologists unearth 13th century sculptures

Although the college was initially established to provide basic technical education, over a period of time, it emerged as one of the few colleges to hone technical skills. (Twitter)

JNTUA college plans mega diamond jubilee fete

Kadapa remains inundated for the past two days and low-level areas are completely submerged. Representational Image (DC Image)

Heavy flooding adds to Kadapa residents’ torture

Kadiri town suffered a major jolt after heavy downpour of 215.4 mm rainfall inundated residential areas in the town on Saturday night. Representational Image. (PTI)

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Kadri town



