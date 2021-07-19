Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2021 Chittoor district re ...
Chittoor district records spurt in new Covid cases

Published Jul 19, 2021
While total new cases reported on Saturday had been 372, Sunday saw 501 persons testing positive for Covid-19
 Significantly, the district had been witnessing only around 300–350 cases per day in the past one week. (Representational Photo: PTI)

TIRUPATI: Chittoor district has reported a spurt in new cases of Coronavirus during the last 24 hours. While total new cases reported on Saturday had been 372, Sunday saw 501 persons testing positive for Covid-19.

Significantly, the district had been witnessing only around 300–350 cases per day in the past one week. The uptick with 501 cases on Sunday has led to anxiety within people and among medical and health authorities.

 

Of the total 501 new cases, rural areas reported 405 cases and urban regions 96. Last Monday, the district had recorded only 257 new cases, 44 in urban and 213 in rural areas.

Total positive cases in the district till now have gone up to 2,27,087, with total active cases being 3,710. 2,21,695 patients have been discharged after recovery.

Chittoor continues to top the state in death toll. With three casualties during the past 24 hours, Covid-19 death toll in the district has reached 1,682, the highest in state.

Reason for the spike in Coronavirus cases could be relaxation in curfew timings and increase in movement of public, which is ignoring Covid protocols. Heavy traffic is being witnessed at several places in the district, especially in Tirupati urban region, which continues to record the highest number of cases in Chittoor district.

 

Officials are, however, saying that test positivity rate in the district has now come down to 5 percent from 45 percent in May.

