Bakkani Narasimhulu appointed president of Telangana TDP

ANI
Published Jul 19, 2021, 3:00 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2021, 3:02 pm IST
Narasimhulu met the TDP chief at the party office and thanked him for giving him the new responsibility
Bakkani Narasimhulu has been appointed as the new president of the Telangana TDP President. (ANI Photo)
 Bakkani Narasimhulu has been appointed as the new president of the Telangana TDP President. (ANI Photo)

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu appointed Bakkani Narasimhulu as the new president of the Telangana TDP President on Monday.

Narasimhulu met the TDP chief at the party office and thanked him for giving him the new responsibility.

 

He also met TDP National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh, who congratulated and stressed the need for standing by the side of the people and fight for solutions to their problems.

TDP Telangana unit president L Ramana has recently resigned to the party and joined TRS, the ruling party of Telangana.

...
Tags: telugu desam party, chandrababu naidu, bakkani narasimhulu, telangana tdp president
Location: India, Telangana


