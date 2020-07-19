116th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,040,944

31,900

Recovered

654,190

16,164

Deaths

26,295

674

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2020 Yediyurappa asks pri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Yediyurappa asks private hospitals to reserve 50 pc beds for COVID patients

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published Jul 19, 2020, 11:04 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2020, 11:04 am IST
Karnataka CM replaces BBMP commissioner even as COVID cases soar in Karnataka
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a meeting with heads of private medical colleges on the COVID situation in Bengaluru. PTI photo
 Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a meeting with heads of private medical colleges on the COVID situation in Bengaluru. PTI photo

With just three days left for the completion of lockdown in Bengaluru,  there seems to be respite from COVID cases for Karnataka. While the state recorded 4,537 cases, Bengaluru witnessed 2,125 cases. The total tally is nearing 60k and stands at 59,652 cases. Dakshina Kannada reported more than 500 fresh cases while other cases reported less than 200 cases.

The state witnessed 93 deaths since Friday evening. And Bengaluru continued to add up with 49 out of 93 deaths.

 

With repeated complaints of private hospitals refusing to admit Covid 19 positive patients and they inturn making rounds in the city and succumbing to death, Karnataka Chief Minister Mr Yediyurappa has directed private medical college hospitals to reserve 50 percent of beds from Sunday onwards.

Mr Yediyurappa said that Bengaluru should continue to lead the country as a role model in COVID management and asked private medical colleges to provide around 4500 beds as agreed by them earlier. This would make total beds available in government and private medical colleges at 6500 beds.

 

"During this emergency situation we should respond with humanity. COVID and Non COVID patients should not be denied treatment. All support including providing doctors and nurses, if need be will be provided" he said.

Nodal officers have already been appointed to monitor the availability of beds in these medical colleges and it was decided to issue notice to Vaidehi Medical College for their absence.

As Mr Anil Kumar who held the post of BBMP Commissioner expressed his views that the lockdown has to be extended for another one more week to break the chain of Coronavirus spread in Bengaluru, the BJP led state government which had a contrary view to this, quickly shunted and replaced him with former BBMP Commissioner Mr Manjunath Prasad.

 

...
Tags: coronavirus in karnataka, bs yediyurappa, bengaluru lockdown
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


