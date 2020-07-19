Yediyurappa asks private hospitals to reserve 50 pc beds for COVID patients

With just three days left for the completion of lockdown in Bengaluru, there seems to be respite from COVID cases for Karnataka. While the state recorded 4,537 cases, Bengaluru witnessed 2,125 cases. The total tally is nearing 60k and stands at 59,652 cases. Dakshina Kannada reported more than 500 fresh cases while other cases reported less than 200 cases.

The state witnessed 93 deaths since Friday evening. And Bengaluru continued to add up with 49 out of 93 deaths.

With repeated complaints of private hospitals refusing to admit Covid 19 positive patients and they inturn making rounds in the city and succumbing to death, Karnataka Chief Minister Mr Yediyurappa has directed private medical college hospitals to reserve 50 percent of beds from Sunday onwards.

Mr Yediyurappa said that Bengaluru should continue to lead the country as a role model in COVID management and asked private medical colleges to provide around 4500 beds as agreed by them earlier. This would make total beds available in government and private medical colleges at 6500 beds.

"During this emergency situation we should respond with humanity. COVID and Non COVID patients should not be denied treatment. All support including providing doctors and nurses, if need be will be provided" he said.

Nodal officers have already been appointed to monitor the availability of beds in these medical colleges and it was decided to issue notice to Vaidehi Medical College for their absence.

As Mr Anil Kumar who held the post of BBMP Commissioner expressed his views that the lockdown has to be extended for another one more week to break the chain of Coronavirus spread in Bengaluru, the BJP led state government which had a contrary view to this, quickly shunted and replaced him with former BBMP Commissioner Mr Manjunath Prasad.