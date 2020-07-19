116th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,040,944

31,900

Recovered

654,190

16,164

Deaths

26,295

674

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2020 We went back to OGH: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

We went back to OGH: Here's the horror story

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published Jul 19, 2020, 4:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2020, 4:33 pm IST
Those who urgently need ventilators or oxygen were waiting for a spot in the respiratory intensive care unit (RICU), which was already full
None of the relocated patients have access to oxygen ports or ventilators. — DC photo
 None of the relocated patients have access to oxygen ports or ventilators. — DC photo

The recent flooding of the Osmania General Hospital, it is learnt, has led to massive lapses in patient care. A few days ago, moderate rains led to several wards in the hospital being flooded with sewage water from a nearby nala.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle that all patients who were housed in the old building, which was flooded, were moved to the Quli Qutub Shah block.

 

A source within the hospital, on the condition of anonymity, said that none of the relocated patients have access to oxygen ports or ventilators. These include post-operative patients and those requiring intensive care.

In one of the floors, a large hall has been filled with mattresses, “like a place for refugees”. “Even terminal patients are set up in this hall. This morning, one of them was gasping for air and needed oxygen, but we didn’t have any to give him,” the source said.

Those who urgently need ventilators or oxygen are awaiting for a spot in the respiratory intensive care unit (RICU), which was already full before the new patients were moved to the
building.  

 

Doctors working in the hospital believe there have been nearly 100 deaths in the general wards in the past few days, mostly because of the lack of oxygen, ventilator support and lack of proper attention. Many patients have been placed very close to each other, thereby increasing the chance of spread of Covid-19.
Several of the operating theatres are located in the old building.

The doctors have no instructions as to whether operations can continue to happen there, or if there are alternative arrangements. Sources said that post-operative patients are generally kept close to the operating theatre to prevent strain on the body, hence a system of transporting them to an entirely different building is not feasible.

 

“We cannot go on like this. People will die by the dozen if the authorities don’t come up with a solution urgently. The dislocated patients urgently need oxygen and ventilators,” said one employee of the hospital.

...
Tags: osmania general hospital(ogh)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Osmania General Hospital flooded after heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Latest From Nation

A boy gets his nasal swab sample taken to test for the coronavirus at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. AP Photo

Diarrhoea may be a sign of COVID-19

A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear collects a swab sample of a boy at a government free testing centre in Hyderabad. AFP Photo

Telangana has amped up testing, but is not double-checking the results

Representational image (AP)

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AFP)

7 arrested for selling virus drugs illegally



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Effective clinical management behind India's low fatality rate: Health Ministry

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,37,91,869 samples have been tested up to July 18. PTI photo

COVID-19 in India: 1 million in 4 months, 2 million in 3 weeks and peak in September

Medics wearing PPE kits arrive to conduct COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at Kalasipalyam during a week lockdown imposed due to surge in coronavirus cases, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Amethi Police suspends 3 after two women set themselves on fire alleging inaction

The Uttar Pradesh police is once again in the line of fire. (PTI)

COVID-19 peak in India likely by mid-September if governments act and public behaves

Women rights activists protest against authorities to provide better PPEs to medics in Kolkata. (PTI)

India all set to cross 2 million mark in coronavirus cases by August 11

A priest holds a lamp as devotees pray at a temple during the Tamil holy month of Aadi in Chennai. India on July 17 became the third country in the world to record one million coronavirus cases, following Brazil and the United States. Experts said the number of cases is expected to shoot up to 2 million in barely another three weeks. (AFP).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham