We went back to OGH: Here's the horror story

The recent flooding of the Osmania General Hospital, it is learnt, has led to massive lapses in patient care. A few days ago, moderate rains led to several wards in the hospital being flooded with sewage water from a nearby nala.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle that all patients who were housed in the old building, which was flooded, were moved to the Quli Qutub Shah block.

A source within the hospital, on the condition of anonymity, said that none of the relocated patients have access to oxygen ports or ventilators. These include post-operative patients and those requiring intensive care.

In one of the floors, a large hall has been filled with mattresses, “like a place for refugees”. “Even terminal patients are set up in this hall. This morning, one of them was gasping for air and needed oxygen, but we didn’t have any to give him,” the source said.

Those who urgently need ventilators or oxygen are awaiting for a spot in the respiratory intensive care unit (RICU), which was already full before the new patients were moved to the

building.

Doctors working in the hospital believe there have been nearly 100 deaths in the general wards in the past few days, mostly because of the lack of oxygen, ventilator support and lack of proper attention. Many patients have been placed very close to each other, thereby increasing the chance of spread of Covid-19.

Several of the operating theatres are located in the old building.

The doctors have no instructions as to whether operations can continue to happen there, or if there are alternative arrangements. Sources said that post-operative patients are generally kept close to the operating theatre to prevent strain on the body, hence a system of transporting them to an entirely different building is not feasible.

“We cannot go on like this. People will die by the dozen if the authorities don’t come up with a solution urgently. The dislocated patients urgently need oxygen and ventilators,” said one employee of the hospital.