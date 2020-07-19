116th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,040,944

31,900

Recovered

654,190

16,164

Deaths

26,295

674

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Telangana has amped up testing, but is not double-checking the results

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jul 19, 2020, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2020, 5:52 pm IST
This is thanks to the introduction of rapid antigen tests (RATs). Though the testing numbers are high, it hides a secret
A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear collects a swab sample of a boy at a government free testing centre in Hyderabad. AFP Photo
 A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear collects a swab sample of a boy at a government free testing centre in Hyderabad. AFP Photo

Hyderabad: After three months of being test shy, Telangana has over the past week or so dramatically improved its Covid-19 testing numbers. It's up from around 6,000 till July 9 to 15,000-plus as on July 17.

This is thanks to the introduction of rapid antigen tests (RATs).

 

Though the testing numbers are high, it hides a secret: There is no re-testing of the RAT-negative individuals using the RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test as advised by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

This results in lower positive test results and therefore hides the true extent of the Covid-19 spread in Telangana.

Though the ICMR did advise RATs as point-of-care diagnostic tests, it said the RAT test kits’ ability to detect true positives ranged from 50.6 to 84 per cent in two independent evaluations, depending upon the viral load of the patient.

 

“Higher viral load correlated with higher sensitivity,” ICMR said in its advisory on using these kits.

The ICMR further said “suspected individuals who test negative for Covid-19 by the rapid antigen test should be definitely tested sequentially by RT-PCR to rule out infection, whereas a positive test should be considered as a true positive and does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test.”

It is reliably learnt that those testing negative in the RATs are not being tested using the RT-PCR test as they are leaving the primary health care centres and other locations where these kits are being used as they are not keen on taking another test.

 

As per data released by the state health department on Friday, the positivity rate among those being tested stood at 18 per cent.

The department, in its Covid-19 bulletin since it began using RATs around July 10, has never differentiated the number of Rt-PCR, RATs, TrueNat & CBNAAT tests, (the latter two typically used to test for tuberculosis but repurposed for testing for Covid-19).

This, according to doctors, leaves a huge question mark on the number of true positive Covid-19 cases as no information is being released by the health department on how many RATs are being conducted each day, how many of these results are positive and whether those testing negative are being retested using the RT-PCR tests.

 

It is believed that if the state follows ICMR guidelines properly with respect to RATs, then the daily Covid-19 case load will show a significant increase.

Tags: telangana covid-19, hyderabad covid-19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


