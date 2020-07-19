116th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,040,944

31,900

Recovered

654,190

16,164

Deaths

26,295

674

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2020 Diarrhoea may be a s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Diarrhoea may be a sign of COVID-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jul 19, 2020, 5:39 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2020, 5:39 pm IST
Clinical evaluation and preliminary tests are needed to differentiate between typhoid, diarrhoea and Covid-19
A boy gets his nasal swab sample taken to test for the coronavirus at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. AP Photo
 A boy gets his nasal swab sample taken to test for the coronavirus at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. AP Photo

Hyderabad: The combination of diarrhoea, headache and abdominal pain is being noted along with respiratory distress in 19.8 per cent of Covid-19 cases, according to an analysis of patients. These symptoms are being seen as early indications of coronavirus infection.

Patients are coming to doctors with common complaints of loss of appetite, weakness, confusion and severe headache. Due to the change of season, and the warm and rainy days, many assume they are feeling down because of the weather.

 

Clinical evaluation and preliminary tests are needed to differentiate between typhoid, diarrhoea and Covid-19.

Experts state that due to self-medication, use of alternative medicines and inability to understand the symptoms, people are coming to hospitals with a combination of abdominal and respiratory infections. This combination increases the viral load in the body.

A distinct feature was that those who are looking very sick were actually having common seasonal diseases while those who are looking mildly sick are carrying the coronavirus.

 

Dr Navoday Gilla, senior general physician, said there were multiple representations of different symptoms before the stage of breathing difficulty sets in in Covid-19.

“The common symptoms after the seasonal change are that of the gastro-intestinal tract where stomach pain, diarrhoea, vomiting, constipation, headaches and confusion are also being noted. It may not necessarily be Covid-19 for everyone. But it does require preliminary evaluation and those who come to the hospitals early are better managed.”

The symptoms of fever, cough, cold and breathlessness are appearing after the other symptoms of diarrhoea and headache. Dr K.K. Aggarwal, president of the Confederation of Medical Associations of Asia and Oceania, said, “A person infected with diarrhoea increases the virus risk by four times. Exposure rate of other family members is high and causes formation of new clusters with these combinations.”

 

The combination of gastro-intestinal and respiratory problems are being understood now and experts state that as the season advances there will be much more learning. Headaches due to gastric issues were earlier resolved as a ‘gas problem’.

There is a lot of self-medication but that does not stop the virus as the other symptoms are found to emerge later.

Experts state that it is very important that people consult doctors early with their symptoms so that they can be provided with treatment. Delays can lead to complications, longer hospital stay and increase in fatality rate.

 

Can loss of smell and taste be a yardstick for Covid-19?

Loss of smell and taste is seen not only in Covid-19 but many conditions like simple cold, sinus infection, early stages of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease or simply ageing. It is difficult to standardise it and would not be the right yardstick state experts.

A recent study based on retrospective data of patients has found that those who had normal smell function in Covid-19 appeared to have complications and required ventilator support. Patients who had lost their sense of smell and taste had milder infections.

 

Experts state that it can be the early symptoms which people can note and become alert. Scientific testing and keeping it as one of the major yardsticks is rather difficult.

Inputs by Dr T. Narsinga Reddy, national vice-president of Indian Medical Association.

...
Tags: covid-19 pandemic, covid-19 symptoms
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear collects a swab sample of a boy at a government free testing centre in Hyderabad. AFP Photo

Telangana has amped up testing, but is not double-checking the results

Representational image (AP)

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AFP)

7 arrested for selling virus drugs illegally

Representational image (PTI)

Bakrid to be low-key: No supply of animals to sacrifice



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Effective clinical management behind India's low fatality rate: Health Ministry

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,37,91,869 samples have been tested up to July 18. PTI photo

COVID-19 in India: 1 million in 4 months, 2 million in 3 weeks and peak in September

Medics wearing PPE kits arrive to conduct COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at Kalasipalyam during a week lockdown imposed due to surge in coronavirus cases, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Amethi Police suspends 3 after two women set themselves on fire alleging inaction

The Uttar Pradesh police is once again in the line of fire. (PTI)

COVID-19 peak in India likely by mid-September if governments act and public behaves

Women rights activists protest against authorities to provide better PPEs to medics in Kolkata. (PTI)

India all set to cross 2 million mark in coronavirus cases by August 11

A priest holds a lamp as devotees pray at a temple during the Tamil holy month of Aadi in Chennai. India on July 17 became the third country in the world to record one million coronavirus cases, following Brazil and the United States. Experts said the number of cases is expected to shoot up to 2 million in barely another three weeks. (AFP).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham