Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2019 Jolt to Andhra: Worl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jolt to Andhra: World Bank drops plan to lend USD 300 mn Amravati project

PTI
Published Jul 19, 2019, 8:51 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 9:00 am IST
World Bank officials did not respond to queries on the subject.
The previous Chandrababu Naidu government had claimed that the World Bank agreed 'in principle' to lend USD one billion for Amaravati development. (Photo: PTI)
 The previous Chandrababu Naidu government had claimed that the World Bank agreed 'in principle' to lend USD one billion for Amaravati development. (Photo: PTI)

Amaravati: In a jolt to the Andhra Pradesh government, the World Bank has "dropped" out of the Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project, pushing the state capital city's development into further jeopardy.

The World Bank did not assign any reason for pulling out though the Bank official website showed the status of the Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project as "dropped."

 

World Bank officials did not respond to queries on the subject.

According to sources, the World Bank had apparently taken into consideration widespread complaints lodged by farmers in the region on alleged forcible taking over of their fertile lands by the previous dispensation in the name of land pooling for capital development.

Several NGOs and environmentalists have been opposing the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government's plans to build the capital by acquiring land from farmers and protested against development very near to the Krishna riverbank.

The previous Chandrababu Naidu government had claimed that the World Bank agreed "in principle" to lend USD one billion for Amaravati development.

Officials who headed the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) during the previous dispensation even claimed that the World Bank included the project under retro-financing category, which meant that the international lender would reimburse what all amount the government spent on the project.

The Chandrababu Naidu government reportedly listed it under the Externally-Aided Projects under the Special Assistance Measures announced by the Narendra Modi government in 2016 so that the repayment burden would be taken on by the Centre.

Under the proposed EAP, World Bank was to lend USD 300 million while the Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB) was supposed to lend another USD 200 million for Amaravati development.

With the World Bank dropping the loan proposal, CRDA officials are unclear over the fate of the AIIB component.

...
Tags: world bank, andhra pradesh, telugu desam party, chandrababu naidu, narendra modi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Fourteen-year-old child artist Shivlekh Singh, who has acted in several Hindi TV serials, died in a road accident outside Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday, the police said. (Photo: Instagram/ Shivlekh)

Child actor killed, parents injured in road accident in Chhattisgarh

Some of the legislators, who were part of the unprecedented overnight 'dharna' at the Vidhana Soudha over their demand of floor test took a stroll around the assembly house after waking up early in the morning. (Photo: ANI)

After night-long dharna, BJP lawmakers take morning walk around Vidhana Soudha

Khan, the owner and founder of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), travelled from Dubai to New Delhi after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law, SIT chief Gowda said. (Photo: File)

IMA owner Mansoor Khan arrested from Delhi airport; being questioned by ED

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said that the foundations of modern India were laid by its founders who firmly believed in a planned economy, as opposed to today, when the Planning Commission has been disbanded. (Photo: File)

It’s not coming out of heaven: Pranab Mukherjee on USD 5 trillion economy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana Home Minister's grandson dares officer in TikTok video atop DGP's vehicle

In the video his grandson Furqan Ahmed is seen sitting atop of the car (TS09PA 9999) belonging to the Police Transport Organisation, while Furqan's friend is seen jumping down from the vehicle and saying a dialogue from the movie in which actor dares Inspector General of Police (IGP) to behave and talk properly, otherwise I’ll chop you”. (Photo: Viral video grab)
 

Watch: Indonesian Flight bans photography after customer mocks handwritten menu

In an embarrassing situation for the flight, the vlog showed that the flight's crew was handing out food menus which were handwritten. (Photo: Youtube I Rius Vernandes)
 

Is Maruti WagonR more fuel efficient than Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro’s tested highway efficiency gets close to their claimed figure, however, the claimed figure for the Tata Tiago is a little off from the highway figure.
 

G7 ministers reach consensus on taxing tech giants like Google, Amazon: France

The French parliament earlier this month passed a new law that will tax digital giants on revenue accrued inside the country, even if their European headquarters are elsewhere, in a move that will affect huge US groups Google, Apple, Facebook, Uber and Amazon. (Photo: File | ANI)
 

This international action director choreographs climax of Prabhas' 'Saaho'; find out

Prabhas in 'Saaho'.
 

Watch: Beachgoers help save pod of pilot whales on US east coast

Dozens of beachgoers and lifeguards battled to help a pod of pilot whales back into deeper waters after coming too close to the shore of the US state of Georgia earlier this week, although authorities said that three of the animals had died. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

K'taka crisis: Yeddy, other BJP MLAs dine, sleep inside Vidhana Soudha

Amid a furore on the issue with BJP members demanding that the confidence motion be put to vote immediately, the Chair adjourned the House till Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Vijayawada: Footpaths usurped, pedestrians at risk

Stairs leading to an automobile showroom completely cover the footpath forcing people to walk on the road, in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo: Ch. narayana Rao)

Sambalpur: Body exhumed 3 months after death

According to sources, on April 18, the man identified as Udaya Tandi had died while undergoing treatment for blood poisoning after drinking spurious liquor. His family members had later buried his body in the village crematorium. (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: Team acted on farmers complaint of irregularities in land pooling

Screen shot of World bank website.

Karimnagar: Enhanced Aasara set to light up lives of 5,41,966 people

Apart from enhancing the pension amount, the government has reduced the minimum age for ‘old age’ from 65 to 57 years and ordered the concerned officials to identify the real beneficiaries under the scheme.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham