UN report on J&K ‘helped’ Pakistan: Govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jul 19, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 1:49 am IST
New Delhi: Defence ministry in its annual report has admitted that Pakistan propaganda on Kashmir has received a “fillip” following report by the “Office of the NHRC.”

“Pakistan, with renewed vigour in 2018, orchestrated an international campaign on Kashmir through its sponsored proxies by trying to project law and order maintenance actions as trumped up human rights cases of excess use of force,” said defence ministry’s Annual Report 2018-19.

 

It said that Pakistan’s effort “to portray Kash-mir issue has received a fillip, following the publication of two international reports by the Office of the United Nations Human Rights Commission and the British Parliaments ‘All Party Coordination Committee’.”

The report said that Indian Army is proactively engaging with MEA and MHA to counter the propaganda. It also said that suspension of operations against terrorists in Kashmir by Centre on request of the state government during Ramzan was used by militants to strengthen network.

