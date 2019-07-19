Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2019 TRS leader, Kin who ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS leader, Kin who beat up cop nabbed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA T CHAITANYA
Published Jul 19, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 1:21 am IST
The incident took place near the Moula Ali arch on Thursday.
Malkajgiri inspector A. Man Mohan said traffic police constable Mohd Muzaffar noticed three people riding a bike (TS13 EK 3892) at 11 am and recorded the violation on camera.
 Malkajgiri inspector A. Man Mohan said traffic police constable Mohd Muzaffar noticed three people riding a bike (TS13 EK 3892) at 11 am and recorded the violation on camera.

Hyderabad: TRS Joint Action Committee women’s wing president and Moula Ali ward member Syed Mahammada Begum slapped a constable with her footwear for filming a traffic violation by her family.

The incident took place near the Moula Ali arch on Thursday. Malkajgiri police arrested Ms Mahammada Begum, her husband, two sons and a son-in-law.

 

Malkajgiri inspector A. Man Mohan said traffic police constable Mohd Muzaffar  noticed three people riding a bike (TS13 EK 3892) at 11 am and recorded the violation on camera.

The bike rider, seeing this, spoke abusive words, made a vulgar gesture and sped away. Around 15 minutes later, five persons, including the three on the bike, came up to the constable and attacked him for recording the video.

Constable Muzaffar in his complaint, stated that Ms Mahammada Begum, 42, slapped him with her footwear and threatened to take his life. The others beat him up and abused him. Ms Mahammada Begum also took away the government camera.

Police registered a case under IPC Sections 332, 382 and 506 r/w 34 against Ms Mahammada Begum, her husband Syed Gaffar Hussaini, 60, her son Syed Sadiq Hussain, 21, adopted son Mohd Majid, 34, and son-in-law Mohd Ghouse, 29, and arrested them.

...
Tags: moula ali, slapped, traffic violation, traffic police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

K Chandrasekhar Rao defends Congress MLAs joining TRS

It will be injected into a parking orbit 170 km above the earth at its closest and 40,400 km at its farthest. It is expected to land on the moon in September.

ISRO confirms launch time of Chandrayaan-II

K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: New law to curb civic graft

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh congratulates Kanchana Moitra as Parno Mittra and Rupanjana Mitra look on, at party HQ in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Bengal BJP adds celeb glitz to party ranks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana Home Minister's grandson dares officer in TikTok video atop DGP's vehicle

In the video his grandson Furqan Ahmed is seen sitting atop of the car (TS09PA 9999) belonging to the Police Transport Organisation, while Furqan's friend is seen jumping down from the vehicle and saying a dialogue from the movie in which actor dares Inspector General of Police (IGP) to behave and talk properly, otherwise I’ll chop you”. (Photo: Viral video grab)
 

Watch: Indonesian Flight bans photography after customer mocks handwritten menu

In an embarrassing situation for the flight, the vlog showed that the flight's crew was handing out food menus which were handwritten. (Photo: Youtube I Rius Vernandes)
 

Is Maruti WagonR more fuel efficient than Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro’s tested highway efficiency gets close to their claimed figure, however, the claimed figure for the Tata Tiago is a little off from the highway figure.
 

G7 ministers reach consensus on taxing tech giants like Google, Amazon: France

The French parliament earlier this month passed a new law that will tax digital giants on revenue accrued inside the country, even if their European headquarters are elsewhere, in a move that will affect huge US groups Google, Apple, Facebook, Uber and Amazon. (Photo: File | ANI)
 

This international action director choreographs climax of Prabhas' 'Saaho'; find out

Prabhas in 'Saaho'.
 

Watch: Beachgoers help save pod of pilot whales on US east coast

Dozens of beachgoers and lifeguards battled to help a pod of pilot whales back into deeper waters after coming too close to the shore of the US state of Georgia earlier this week, although authorities said that three of the animals had died. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Electricity department seeks payment of Rs 750crore bills

According to sources, the Water Board has not been paid by 2,000 defaulters including government wings and public sector undertakings ven after issuing notices and giving several representations.

All old buildings are not heritage, K Chandrasekhar Rao tells House

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Demand for water up by 60 per cent in Hyderabad

The demand peaked in May but has not come down in July as the delayed monsoon is adding to the water woes. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Telangana Home Minister's grandson dares officer in TikTok video atop DGP's vehicle

In the video his grandson Furqan Ahmed is seen sitting atop of the car (TS09PA 9999) belonging to the Police Transport Organisation, while Furqan's friend is seen jumping down from the vehicle and saying a dialogue from the movie in which actor dares Inspector General of Police (IGP) to behave and talk properly, otherwise I’ll chop you”. (Photo: Viral video grab)

India dubs Hafiz Saeed's arrest by Pakistan as mere ‘drama’

‘We hope that this time Hafiz Saeed will genuinely be brought to justice,’ added Kumar. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham