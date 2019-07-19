TRS leader, Kin who beat up cop nabbed

Malkajgiri inspector A. Man Mohan said traffic police constable Mohd Muzaffar noticed three people riding a bike (TS13 EK 3892) at 11 am and recorded the violation on camera.

Hyderabad: TRS Joint Action Committee women’s wing president and Moula Ali ward member Syed Mahammada Begum slapped a constable with her footwear for filming a traffic violation by her family.

The incident took place near the Moula Ali arch on Thursday. Malkajgiri police arrested Ms Mahammada Begum, her husband, two sons and a son-in-law.

The bike rider, seeing this, spoke abusive words, made a vulgar gesture and sped away. Around 15 minutes later, five persons, including the three on the bike, came up to the constable and attacked him for recording the video.

Constable Muzaffar in his complaint, stated that Ms Mahammada Begum, 42, slapped him with her footwear and threatened to take his life. The others beat him up and abused him. Ms Mahammada Begum also took away the government camera.

Police registered a case under IPC Sections 332, 382 and 506 r/w 34 against Ms Mahammada Begum, her husband Syed Gaffar Hussaini, 60, her son Syed Sadiq Hussain, 21, adopted son Mohd Majid, 34, and son-in-law Mohd Ghouse, 29, and arrested them.