Telangana state home minister apologises for grandson’s cop drama

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jul 19, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 1:26 am IST
His friend enacts a scene featuring actor Nagarjuna from a the Telugu film Don.
Minister Mahmood Ali’s grandson (right) and a friend on the DGP’s vehicle.
Hyderabad: Telangana state home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali’s grandson has embarrassed him with a TikTok video shot while sitting on the car of the Director General of Police.

Furqan Ahmed, the grandson, and his friend are seen in the video sitting on a vehicle registered in the name of the DGP (TS09 PA 9999), a convoy vehicle of the home minister. Incidentally, the vehicle has pending traffic challans.

 

His friend enacts a scene featuring actor Nagarjuna from a the Telugu film Don. A home guard is seen in the video but he turns away instead of stopping the two persons.

The video is believed to have been shot outside a function hall, when the home minister and his family were attending a marriage last weekend. It went viral once Mr Mahmood Ali’s grandson and the DGP’s car were identified and has put the home minister in a spot.

The 15-second clip starts off with Furqan Ahmed and friend sitting on the bonnet of the vehicle. The friend gets down to deliver the dialogue: “Arre IG, arre bola toh gussa aa gaya. Apun ke bhai se tameez se baat karne ka. Aur zara zaban sambhal ke pesh ane ka. Zyada chalai na to kat ke rak dega.” (You should treat my brother with respect. You should be careful of what you say when you talk to him. If you disrespect him, your (IG’s) throat will be cut).

In the video Furqan Ahmed, an engineering student, is shown being pleased that his loyal aide is addressing him as “mera bhai”.

Home minister Mahmood Ali told Deccan Chronicle, “This was shot when my family had gone to the old city for a wedding. Furqan told me that he wasn’t aware that the video would be shot in this fashion. The boy was from the local area. My family is surprised that his presence was used to shoot a video. Usually, people approach us for pictures, but never has this happened before.”

When asked about the misuse of the convoy vehicle, the minister said, “I have warned Furqan. I am sorry about the whole thing.”

Not too long ago, a TikTok video shot by contract municipal employees in the office of the Khammam Municipal Corporation during working hours went viral.

The staff faced a pay cut for misusing official premises.

Tags: mohammad mahmood ali, tiktok videos, director general of police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


