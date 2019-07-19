'Ready to go anywhere': Priyanka detained in Narayanpur by UP police

'Just want to go and meet families of victims, I even said will take only 4 people with me.Yet administration is not letting us go there.They should tell us why we are being stopped. We will continue to sit here peacefully,' Priyanka said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by Narayanpur by UP police on Friday.

She was on her way to visit Sonbhadra to meet the family members of those who were killed in firing over a land dispute on July 17.

Speaking to the media, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I don't know where are they taking me, we are ready to go anywhere."

"Just want to go and meet families of victims (Sonbhadra firing case),I even said will take only 4 people with me. Yet the administration is not letting us go there.They should tell us why we are being stopped. We will continue to sit here peacefully," Priyanka said.

Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the area because of which she was stopped and sat in dharna.

Meanwhile, speaking on the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, said "10 people were killed, 29 criminals arrested till now, a single barrel gun, 3 double barrel guns & a rifle seized. Whoever is found responsible for this incident, strictest action will be taken against them."

Apart from meeting the family members, Priyanka was expected to visit the place of the incident.

According to police, nine people were killed in the firing.

On the day of the incident, she had criticised the state government over the law and order situation.

Taking to Twitter, she had said, "In the BJP ruled state, the confidence of criminals is so high that broad day-light killings are continuously happening. The killing of 9 Gond tribesmen, including 3 women, by the land mafia in Umbha village of Sonbhadra is heart-wrenching. Administration and Chief Minister are all sleeping. Is this how the state will be crime-free?"

The incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to the deaths.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He directed the district magistrate of Sonbhadra to provide immediate medical attention to the injured," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office had stated.

Besides asking the Director General of Police (DGP) to personally monitor the case, Adityanath had told the officer to ensure effective action to catch the culprits.

Five people were arrested on July 18 in connection with the case.