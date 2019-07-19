Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2019 'Let your thoug ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Let your thoughts be heard': PM invites suggestions for his Independence Day speech

PTI
Published Jul 19, 2019, 3:01 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 3:01 pm IST
'I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August,' he tweeted.
This will be Modi's first Independence Day speech, after he returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections held a few months ago. (Photo: File)
 This will be Modi's first Independence Day speech, after he returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections held a few months ago. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech, saying it will allow thoughts of the common man to be heard by the entire nation.

For the past four years, Modi has directly invited ideas and suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech which is made from the ramparts of Red Fort.

 

"I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August," he tweeted. An 'open forum' has been created on the NaMo App to receive suggestions. "Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort," he said.

This will be Modi's first Independence Day speech, after he returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections held a few months ago.

...
Tags: narendra modi, independence day, namo app
Location: India, Maharashtra


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

After the Speaker's assurance, the opposition members went back to their seats and the Question Hour continued. (Photo: File)

'Don't touch my staff,' Lok Sabha Speaker warns MP

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today asked a leader of the Trinamool Congress not to do 'marketing

'Don't do marketing of Bengal': Lok Sabha speaker to TMC lawmaker

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

Targeting the AIADMK government, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA I Periyasamy on Friday said that the 'Q' branch police in Tamil Nadu are indulged in suppressing anti-Kudankulam activists instead of performing its duty in the state. (Photo: ANI)

'Q' branch police suppressing activists, says DMK MLA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)
 

FDs of Small Finance Banks vs Commercial Banks: Which one should you go for?

SFBs were basically made to cater to areas which were not served or underserved by the banking sector. (Representational Image)
 

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

The experiment was conducted as an excessive heat warning had been issued for much of eastern Nebraska on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

The incident, however, happened on Tuesday when the men from Thane halted their vehicle in the middle of a road in the busy Chheda Nagar locality of Chembur in eastern Mumbai. (Representational Image)
 

Asher is adorable too: Sunny Leone on her son being compared to Taimur

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur and Sunny Leone with Asher. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

Draped in a traditional pink saree, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Udupi-Chickmaglur, along with BJP workers, climbed the ancient stone stairway barefoot to reach the 3,300 feet high summit of Chamundi hills which houses centuries-old Chamundeshwari temple. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

16 killed in separate mishaps on Mumbai local rail, highest in single day ever

Mishaps on rail tracks take place primarily due to trespassing, boarding or alighting from running trains and falling off overcrowded trains, among others. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

Draped in a traditional pink saree, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Udupi-Chickmaglur, along with BJP workers, climbed the ancient stone stairway barefoot to reach the 3,300 feet high summit of Chamundi hills which houses centuries-old Chamundeshwari temple. (Photo: ANI)

Sonbhadra clash: Five officials suspended, 29 accused arrested, says UP CM

A committee under the additional chief secretary (Revenue) has also been constituted and will give its report within 10 days, Chief Minister Adityanath said. (Photo: File)

Govt hospital in Odisha denies transportation, family carries body on a sling

Tribals here had to carry the body of their relative who died during treatment at an NGO-run hospital in Gunupur village in Kalahandi district of Odisha in a sling made of cloth after authorities denied to provide a hearse van. (Photo: ANI)

Indian warships to stay longer in Persian Gulf, but won't join US coalition

'The two ships, backed by surveillance aircraft, will not be part of a military coalition that the United States is assembling to safeguard the waters off Iran near the Straits of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil moves,' the official said. (Photo: Representational I File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham