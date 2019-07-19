Cricket World Cup 2019

Karnataka Governor directs CM to seek trust vote by 1.30 pm today

Published Jul 19, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 1:25 am IST
The ruling combine’s strength is 117— Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during an Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, Thursday. (Photo: AP)
 Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during an Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: Karnataka stared at a constitutional crisis on Thursday after Governor Vajubhai Vala directed embattled Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to seek a trust vote and prove his majority at the latest by 1.30 pm on Friday, hours after the Legislative Assembly adjourned without voting on the confidence motion moved by the CM on Thursday morning.

It remains to be seen if Mr Kumaraswamy will obey the directive going by the depleted numbers he has on his side — as many as 15 Congress and JD(S) MLAs have resigned and have made it clear that they have no intention of returning to Bengaluru to participate in the trust vote proceedings virtually reducing the coalition government to a minority.

 

One Congress MLA — former home minister Ramalinga Reddy return-ed to the Congress fold on Wednesday and has decla-red that he will withdraw his resignation and back the coalition.

However, the JD(S)-Congress combine suffered yet another blow on Thursday when Kagawad Congress MLA Srimant Patil  got himself admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, claiming he was suffering from chest pain, after making his exit from a resort in Bengaluru where Congress legislators have been lodged.

Though the Congress lodged a police complaint claiming he had been kidnapped by a former BJP MLA to prevent him from participating in the voting on the trust vote, Mr Patil, in a video released later in the day, asserted that he developed chest pain suddenly because of which he had to rush to a Mumbai hospital for treatment. He said he has been regularly visiting the hospital for treatment.

...
