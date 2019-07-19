Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2019 Kancheepuram: Four s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kancheepuram: Four suffocate to death in Athi Varadar crowd

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A. MURUGAN
Published Jul 19, 2019, 1:53 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 1:53 am IST
The CM also acknowledged the demand made by Stalin while announcing compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to be paid to the bereaved families.
A large number of devotess waiting for Athi Varadar darshan at Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram on Thursday. (DC)
 A large number of devotess waiting for Athi Varadar darshan at Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram on Thursday. (DC)

Kancheepuram: The feared calamity has happened.  Four devotees, including two women, were suffocated to death as thousands of people filled up the narrow roads to the Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple for the darshan of Athivaradar on the 18th day of his public worship on Thursday. Many have been hospitalised, a few in serious condition.

Making a detailed statement in the Assembly on the facilities provided at the shrine and elsewhere in the temple town, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the four persons who died despite medical attention at the Kancheepuram government hospital, already had various ailments such as blood pressure and diabetes. One of them had a history of seizures and suffered a bout while attempting to reach the Lord.
 
The CM’s statement followed the concerns raised by DMK president and Opposition leader MK Stalin, who alleged that the security and other arrangements, such as water and toilets, were grossly inadequate to handle the massive inflow of devotees to the temple.

 

Responding, CM insisted that elaborate arrangements have been done by the government to handle the inflow of devotees, but their huge numbers were way beyond expectation. He also recalled that the District Collector had made an appeal a few days ago asking the aged persons, physically disabled and pregnant women to avoid the trip to Athivaradar but the devotees kept coming and in fact, the numbers swelled to 1.75 lakh by 4 pm today (Thursday), which happened to be an auspicious day of Thiruvonom star.

The CM also acknowledged the demand made by Stalin while announcing compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to be paid to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, the local officials said over 30 have been treated at the Kanchi GH as out-patients and sent home after recovery from suffocation and shock.
The six medical camps within the temple also had more than their share of cases to handle.

“We have witnessed the largest inflow of devotees today. All the approach roads have been choked with cars and other vehicles. It took us 2-1/2 hours to cover the 15 km distance between Wallajabad and Kancheepuram, whereas it would take ten minutes at normal times”, said a devotee who had come from Madurai district.

...
Tags: devotees, athi varadar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Kanchipuram


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Stairs leading to an automobile showroom completely cover the footpath forcing people to walk on the road, in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo: Ch. narayana Rao)

Vijayawada: Footpaths usurped, pedestrians at risk

According to sources, on April 18, the man identified as Udaya Tandi had died while undergoing treatment for blood poisoning after drinking spurious liquor. His family members had later buried his body in the village crematorium. (Representational Image)

Sambalpur: Body exhumed 3 months after death

Screen shot of World bank website.

Vijayawada: Team acted on farmers complaint of irregularities in land pooling

City-based environmentalists have noticed that the tanks in L Kota village of Vizianagaram district were encroached and dumped with toxic industrial waste.

Visakhapatnam: Industrial waste polluting tanks, catchment areas



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana Home Minister's grandson dares officer in TikTok video atop DGP's vehicle

In the video his grandson Furqan Ahmed is seen sitting atop of the car (TS09PA 9999) belonging to the Police Transport Organisation, while Furqan's friend is seen jumping down from the vehicle and saying a dialogue from the movie in which actor dares Inspector General of Police (IGP) to behave and talk properly, otherwise I’ll chop you”. (Photo: Viral video grab)
 

Watch: Indonesian Flight bans photography after customer mocks handwritten menu

In an embarrassing situation for the flight, the vlog showed that the flight's crew was handing out food menus which were handwritten. (Photo: Youtube I Rius Vernandes)
 

Is Maruti WagonR more fuel efficient than Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro’s tested highway efficiency gets close to their claimed figure, however, the claimed figure for the Tata Tiago is a little off from the highway figure.
 

G7 ministers reach consensus on taxing tech giants like Google, Amazon: France

The French parliament earlier this month passed a new law that will tax digital giants on revenue accrued inside the country, even if their European headquarters are elsewhere, in a move that will affect huge US groups Google, Apple, Facebook, Uber and Amazon. (Photo: File | ANI)
 

This international action director choreographs climax of Prabhas' 'Saaho'; find out

Prabhas in 'Saaho'.
 

Watch: Beachgoers help save pod of pilot whales on US east coast

Dozens of beachgoers and lifeguards battled to help a pod of pilot whales back into deeper waters after coming too close to the shore of the US state of Georgia earlier this week, although authorities said that three of the animals had died. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: New Municipal Act to test citizens’ honesty

n The municipalities will go by the self-assessment of owners and penalise them if they break the rules.

Districts in TN up to 35 : Tenkasi, Chengalpet to emerge as new district

The previous occasion when a new district was created was in January 2019 when Kallakurichi was carved out of Villupuram district.

First batch of Haj pilgrims reach Madina

The departure of other pilgrims from Telangana state, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra will start from July 26. (Represetational Image)

Sikh pilgrims subjected to anti-India propaganda

Pakistan federal minister, Sardar Slohammad Yousuf.

Link central grants to states: CM panel

Devendra Fadnavis
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham