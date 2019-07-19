Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2019 Indian warships to s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian warships to stay longer in Persian Gulf, but won't join US coalition

REUTERS
Published Jul 19, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 1:59 pm IST
India is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil after China.
'The two ships, backed by surveillance aircraft, will not be part of a military coalition that the United States is assembling to safeguard the waters off Iran near the Straits of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil moves,' the official said. (Photo: Representational I File)
 'The two ships, backed by surveillance aircraft, will not be part of a military coalition that the United States is assembling to safeguard the waters off Iran near the Straits of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil moves,' the official said. (Photo: Representational I File)

New Delhi: Indian warships escorting merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf will remain deployed for the longer term, officials with direct knowledge of the matter said, as tensions between Iran and Western powers rise.

But the two ships, backed by surveillance aircraft, will not be part of a military coalition that the United States is assembling to safeguard the waters off Iran near the Straits of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil moves, the two officials said.

 

Since June following attacks on tankers that the United States blamed on Iran and Iran-aligned fighters, a charged Tehran denies, the Indian navy ships have been escorting Indian-flagged vessels in and out of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

“This is not going to stop, the situation being what it is, we will be there for the foreseeable future,” said an official with knowledge of naval deployments.

India’s navy, which has traditionally operated closer to home waters, has over past year or so begun deployments across the Indian Ocean stretching from the Malacca Strait in Southeast Asia to waters off Africa, largely as a response to China’s expanding weight across the region.

But the maritime operation in the Gulf is also to heed U.S. President Donald Trump’s call that major buyers of Middle East oil protect their own tankers, a second Indian official with knowledge of India’s policy on the region said.

The issue figured during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Trump on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Japan last month and Modi told the U.S. leader he had sent ships to protect Indian-flagged vessels, the official said.

Trump has been putting pressure on European and Asian allies to shoulder security responsibilities and not depend on the United States alone.

Deepening regional tensions, Iran said on Thursday it had seized a foreign tanker smuggling fuel in the Gulf, and the U.S. military commander in the region said the United States would work “aggressively” to ensure free passage of vessels.

REFUELLING

On Friday, U.S. officials will speak to members of the Washington diplomatic corps about the new initiative to promote freedom of navigation and maritime security around the Strait of Hormuz, the State Department said.

New Delhi will not be formally joining such a force, in large measure because that would pit it directly against Iran, with which it has had historical political and energy ties. It also has never been part of foreign military task forces, preferring to work under the United Nations flag instead, the first official said.

India is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil after China.

“We will be carrying out the force protection measures on our own for Indian-flagged vessels. So far, nearly two dozen ships have been provided security,” the official said.

But there is coordination with the U.S. military with which India has a logistics support agreement, the official said.

Indian naval ships operating in the Gulf have been fuelled by the large fleet of U.S. tankers and such assistance will remain because of the indefinite length of operation, the official said.

There have been no incidents so far involving Indian commercial shipping in the vital waterways.

“I surmise in a conflict we will be neutral. We will be drawn into it only if our shipping is hit,” said former Indian naval officer Abhijit Singh, who heads the Maritime Policy Initiative think-tank at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation.

Singh said Indian navy ships had sailed in the Persian Gulf earlier though never exclusively to escort merchant marine.

About 15 Indian ships - destroyers, frigates, corvettes and large patrol vessels - are operating at the entry and exit points of the Indian Ocean, stretching from the Malacca Strait, through which much of China’s trade and fuel is routed, to the Gulf of Aden in the west.

...
Tags: warships, us coalition
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘Five persons including two Afghan chemical experts and seized around 150 kgs of Afghan origin heroin worth about Rs 600 crores in the international market,’ Delhi Police Special Cell said on Friday. (Photo: AFP | Representative)

Delhi: Drug haul busted, 5 held, heroin worth Rs 600 cr seized

The bill was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman amid noisy protests by Congress members over the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka. (Photo: File)

Bill to check ponzi schemes in Lok Sabha

The incident, however, happened on Tuesday when the men from Thane halted their vehicle in the middle of a road in the busy Chheda Nagar locality of Chembur in eastern Mumbai. (Representational Image)

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday raised the political developments in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI)

Congress raises K'taka developments in LS, says 'conspiracy' to pull down Oppn



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

The incident, however, happened on Tuesday when the men from Thane halted their vehicle in the middle of a road in the busy Chheda Nagar locality of Chembur in eastern Mumbai. (Representational Image)
 

Asher is adorable too: Sunny Leone on her son being compared to Taimur

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur and Sunny Leone with Asher. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

Draped in a traditional pink saree, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Udupi-Chickmaglur, along with BJP workers, climbed the ancient stone stairway barefoot to reach the 3,300 feet high summit of Chamundi hills which houses centuries-old Chamundeshwari temple. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pen pals over the seven seas: Bundi govt school get funds from California students

Couple of months ago, a large tin shade worth Rs 6 lakh, covering a 45 foot by 75 foot area was erected in the school which brought an instant respite to the students during the peak summer months. (Photo: Representative)
 

Apple iPhone XR at just Rs 37,990 in India? Something's fishy

Croma has falsely advertised the selling price of the iPhone XR.
 

It's a 'maintenance hole', not manhole: This US city bans 40 gender-specific words

There will be no manholes in Berkeley, California. City workers will drop into 'maintenance holes' instead. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

Draped in a traditional pink saree, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Udupi-Chickmaglur, along with BJP workers, climbed the ancient stone stairway barefoot to reach the 3,300 feet high summit of Chamundi hills which houses centuries-old Chamundeshwari temple. (Photo: ANI)

Sonbhadra clash: Five officials suspended, 29 accused arrested, says UP CM

A committee under the additional chief secretary (Revenue) has also been constituted and will give its report within 10 days, Chief Minister Adityanath said. (Photo: File)

Govt hospital in Odisha denies transportation, family carries body on a sling

Tribals here had to carry the body of their relative who died during treatment at an NGO-run hospital in Gunupur village in Kalahandi district of Odisha in a sling made of cloth after authorities denied to provide a hearse van. (Photo: ANI)

Deliver verdict within 9 months in Babri Masjid demolition case: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday in its order said that the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, L K Advani, M M Joshi and others must be delivered within nine months from this day. (Photo: File)

'Ready to go anywhere': Priyanka detained in Narayanpur by UP police

'Just want to go and meet families of victims, I even said will take only 4 people with me.Yet administration is not letting us go there.They should tell us why we are being stopped. We will continue to sit here peacefully,' Priyanka said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham