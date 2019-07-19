Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2019 'India can&rsqu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'India can’t be world’s refugee capital’: Centre asks SC to extend NRC deadline

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 19, 2019, 11:08 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 11:35 am IST
The court has fixed National Register of Citizens (NRC) matter for further hearing on July 23.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi:  The Centre on Friday asked the Supreme Court to extend the July 31 deadline for the Assam list and said that it needed to tweak the process for inclusion of names in the list.

Tushar Mehta told court that "there is a growing perception that lakhs of illegal migrants have been included in the NRC list in alleged collusion with local NRC officials in the state of Assam. Illegal immigrants have to be dealt severely. India cannot be the refugee capital of the world."

 

The court has fixed National Register of Citizens (NRC) matter for further hearing on July 23.

The Union and state government also sought sample verification of the citizens included in the NRC, saying lakhs of people have been wrongly included in areas bordering Bangladesh due to involvement of local officers.

The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018 in accordance with the top court's direction.

Names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated then. Assam, which had faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC which was first prepared in 1951.

...
Tags: supreme court. assam nrc
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a married woman for rejecting his sexual advances, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)

30-yr-old man kills married woman for refusing sexual favours; arrested

'Just want to go and meet families of victims, I even said will take only 4 people with me.Yet administration is not letting us go there.They should tell us why we are being stopped. We will continue to sit here peacefully,' Priyanka said. (Photo: ANI)

'Ready to go anywhere': Priyanka detained in Narayanpur by UP police

The Supreme Court on Friday in its order said that the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, L K Advani, M M Joshi and others must be delivered within nine months from this day. (Photo: File)

Deliver verdict within 9 months in Babri Masjid demolition case: SC

He said there was discussion and

'Not trying to delay vote on confidence motion,' says K'taka Speaker



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Volkswagen cars available with benefits of more than Rs 1 lakh

Offers are valid till July 31 and may vary from dealer to dealer.
 

959 Class 12 students in Gujarat had same answers, same mistakes in exam

At one of the centres, approximately 200 students wrote a similar essay on ‘Dikri Ghar Ni Divdi’ or ‘daughter is the earthern lamp of the family’. (Representational Image)
 

'Sasural Simar Ka' child actor Shivlekh Singh dies in car accident

Shivlekh Singh. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Cash withdrawal from multiple accounts to be aggregated for levying 2 pc TDS

The amendment, along with 28 others, were approved by a voice vote by the Lok Sabha, which passed the Finance Bill 2019. (Representational Image)
 

Telangana Home Minister's grandson dares officer in TikTok video atop DGP's vehicle

In the video his grandson Furqan Ahmed is seen sitting atop of the car (TS09PA 9999) belonging to the Police Transport Organisation, while Furqan's friend is seen jumping down from the vehicle and saying a dialogue from the movie in which actor dares Inspector General of Police (IGP) to behave and talk properly, otherwise I’ll chop you”. (Photo: Viral video grab)
 

Watch: Indonesian Flight bans photography after customer mocks handwritten menu

In an embarrassing situation for the flight, the vlog showed that the flight's crew was handing out food menus which were handwritten. (Photo: Youtube I Rius Vernandes)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bharti Verma, Shivraj Chouhan's adopted daughter dies in Madhya Pradesh

Bharti's husband Ravindra Verma said, 'My wife was suffering from body weakness and was undergoing treatment. Today she vomited in the morning and after that, we took her to district hospital, where she was declared brought dead.' (Photo: ANI)

Kerala priests begin indefinite fast seeking removal of Cardinal George Alencherry

They, however, were not satisfied with the Cardinals response and declared an indefinite fast and prayers at the Bishops House seeking the removal of Alencherry as the Major Archbishop. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

If needed, will decide on regulating online content after consultations: Javadekar

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Jagran Film Festival here, the Minister of Information and Broadcast said cinema is people’s medium and the government will not let anything interrupt it. (Photo: File)

'Tamil Nadu, Kerala. Odisha to receive heavy rains,' says IMD

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, west-central and adjoining the north Arabian Sea, along and off Maldives area, Comorin area, Lakshadweep, Gujarat coast and Kerala coast. (Representational Image)

Delhi Speaker sends notice to Akali lawmaker over 'son of MLA' sticker

The Akali Dal legislator had retweeted a picture of a white Duster car on July 15 with a sticker 'Son of MLA' on it and had claimed that it belonged to the Speaker's son. (Photo: mssirsa | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham