Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2019 IMA owner Mansoor Kh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IMA owner Mansoor Khan arrested from Delhi airport; being questioned by ED

ANI
Published Jul 19, 2019, 9:03 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 9:03 am IST
The central agency had filed a case of money laundering against IMA Jewels.
Khan, the owner and founder of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), travelled from Dubai to New Delhi after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law, SIT chief Gowda said. (Photo: File)
 Khan, the owner and founder of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), travelled from Dubai to New Delhi after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law, SIT chief Gowda said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested and is questioning Mohammad Mansoor Khan, the main accused in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam, who landed in the New Delhi airport here from Dubai in the early hours of Friday.

The questioning of Khan is being conducted at the ED office in the MTNL building here, sources said. The central agency had filed a case of money laundering against IMA Jewels.

 

An 11-member SIT headed by DIG B R Ravikanthe Gowda was formed by the Karnataka government to probe the alleged fraud by the firm. Both the ED and SIT had issued lookout notice against him.

Khan, the owner and founder of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), travelled from Dubai to New Delhi after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law, SIT chief Gowda said.

Khan was arrested after he landed in Delhi on an Air India flight.

On July 15, Khan had released a video contending that he would come back to India within 24 hours.

"I am not keeping well. I need to get a cardiac operation immediately. There are three blockages that have to be operated upon. The major problem is that I cannot afford the medical expenditure here. With the blessings of Allah, I will come to India in another 24 hours on my own will. I have all trust in the Indian judiciary," said Khan in the video.

The IMA Jewels is embroiled in a case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

Khan, is under investigation for duping 40,000 investors in the state. He had claimed that he gave Rs 400 crore to Congress leader Roshan Baig which he was not returning.

...
Tags: mansoor khan, ima jewels, ponzi scam, ed, sit, roshan baig
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Fourteen-year-old child artist Shivlekh Singh, who has acted in several Hindi TV serials, died in a road accident outside Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday, the police said. (Photo: Instagram/ Shivlekh)

Child actor killed, parents injured in road accident in Chhattisgarh

Some of the legislators, who were part of the unprecedented overnight 'dharna' at the Vidhana Soudha over their demand of floor test took a stroll around the assembly house after waking up early in the morning. (Photo: ANI)

After night-long dharna, BJP lawmakers take morning walk around Vidhana Soudha

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said that the foundations of modern India were laid by its founders who firmly believed in a planned economy, as opposed to today, when the Planning Commission has been disbanded. (Photo: File)

It’s not coming out of heaven: Pranab Mukherjee on USD 5 trillion economy

The previous Chandrababu Naidu government had claimed that the World Bank agreed 'in principle' to lend USD one billion for Amaravati development. (Photo: PTI)

Jolt to Andhra: World Bank drops plan to lend USD 300 mn Amravati project



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana Home Minister's grandson dares officer in TikTok video atop DGP's vehicle

In the video his grandson Furqan Ahmed is seen sitting atop of the car (TS09PA 9999) belonging to the Police Transport Organisation, while Furqan's friend is seen jumping down from the vehicle and saying a dialogue from the movie in which actor dares Inspector General of Police (IGP) to behave and talk properly, otherwise I’ll chop you”. (Photo: Viral video grab)
 

Watch: Indonesian Flight bans photography after customer mocks handwritten menu

In an embarrassing situation for the flight, the vlog showed that the flight's crew was handing out food menus which were handwritten. (Photo: Youtube I Rius Vernandes)
 

Is Maruti WagonR more fuel efficient than Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro’s tested highway efficiency gets close to their claimed figure, however, the claimed figure for the Tata Tiago is a little off from the highway figure.
 

G7 ministers reach consensus on taxing tech giants like Google, Amazon: France

The French parliament earlier this month passed a new law that will tax digital giants on revenue accrued inside the country, even if their European headquarters are elsewhere, in a move that will affect huge US groups Google, Apple, Facebook, Uber and Amazon. (Photo: File | ANI)
 

This international action director choreographs climax of Prabhas' 'Saaho'; find out

Prabhas in 'Saaho'.
 

Watch: Beachgoers help save pod of pilot whales on US east coast

Dozens of beachgoers and lifeguards battled to help a pod of pilot whales back into deeper waters after coming too close to the shore of the US state of Georgia earlier this week, although authorities said that three of the animals had died. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jolt to Andhra: World Bank drops plan to lend USD 300 mn Amravati project

The previous Chandrababu Naidu government had claimed that the World Bank agreed 'in principle' to lend USD one billion for Amaravati development. (Photo: PTI)

K'taka crisis: Yeddy, other BJP MLAs dine, sleep inside Vidhana Soudha

Amid a furore on the issue with BJP members demanding that the confidence motion be put to vote immediately, the Chair adjourned the House till Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Vijayawada: Footpaths usurped, pedestrians at risk

Stairs leading to an automobile showroom completely cover the footpath forcing people to walk on the road, in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo: Ch. narayana Rao)

Sambalpur: Body exhumed 3 months after death

According to sources, on April 18, the man identified as Udaya Tandi had died while undergoing treatment for blood poisoning after drinking spurious liquor. His family members had later buried his body in the village crematorium. (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: Team acted on farmers complaint of irregularities in land pooling

Screen shot of World bank website.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham