Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2019 Govt hospital in Odi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt hospital in Odisha denies transportation, family carries body on a sling

ANI
Published Jul 19, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
The family was denied van despite state govt's Mahaprayana scheme that offers free service for transportation of dead bodies from hospitals.
Tribals here had to carry the body of their relative who died during treatment at an NGO-run hospital in Gunupur village in Kalahandi district of Odisha in a sling made of cloth after authorities denied to provide a hearse van. (Photo: ANI)
 Tribals here had to carry the body of their relative who died during treatment at an NGO-run hospital in Gunupur village in Kalahandi district of Odisha in a sling made of cloth after authorities denied to provide a hearse van. (Photo: ANI)

Kalahandi: Tribals here had to carry the body of their relative who died during treatment at an NGO-run hospital in Gunupur village in Kalahandi district of Odisha in a sling made of cloth after authorities denied to provide a hearse van.

Nigidi Majhi, who was admitted to the hospital on Monday, died after a brief bout of fever.

 

According to family of the deceased, they asked NGO officials for a van but medical officers told them that they do not run van on Mondays.

The family made a video of the entire episode on mobile phone.

"A private organisation had taken in that patient at 9 am but he died by 1:45 pm. They searched for a vehicle to carry the body back to their village but did not get one. In our hospital we have a hearse van for Junagarh, Kalampur and Thuamul Rampur," Dr Avinash, Medical officer at Thuamul Rampur government hospital, told ANI.

The family was denied the van despite the state government's Mahaprayana scheme that offers free service for transportation of dead bodies from hospitals.

...
Tags: dead body, ngo, odisha, government hospital, van
Location: India, Odisha


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Draped in a traditional pink saree, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Udupi-Chickmaglur, along with BJP workers, climbed the ancient stone stairway barefoot to reach the 3,300 feet high summit of Chamundi hills which houses centuries-old Chamundeshwari temple. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

A committee under the additional chief secretary (Revenue) has also been constituted and will give its report within 10 days, Chief Minister Adityanath said. (Photo: File)

Sonbhadra clash: Five officials suspended, 29 accused arrested, says UP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday said the TDP government's scams in the Polavaram project will be exposed soon. (Photo: File)

'TDP government's scams will be exposed soon,' says Jagan Reddy

Couple of months ago, a large tin shade worth Rs 6 lakh, covering a 45 foot by 75 foot area was erected in the school which brought an instant respite to the students during the peak summer months. (Photo: Representative)

Pen pals over the seven seas: Bundi govt school get funds from California students



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

Draped in a traditional pink saree, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Udupi-Chickmaglur, along with BJP workers, climbed the ancient stone stairway barefoot to reach the 3,300 feet high summit of Chamundi hills which houses centuries-old Chamundeshwari temple. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pen pals over the seven seas: Bundi govt school get funds from California students

Couple of months ago, a large tin shade worth Rs 6 lakh, covering a 45 foot by 75 foot area was erected in the school which brought an instant respite to the students during the peak summer months. (Photo: Representative)
 

Apple iPhone XR at just Rs 37,990 in India? Something's fishy

Croma has falsely advertised the selling price of the iPhone XR.
 

It's a 'maintenance hole', not manhole: This US city bans 40 gender-specific words

There will be no manholes in Berkeley, California. City workers will drop into 'maintenance holes' instead. (Representational Image)
 

Volkswagen cars available with benefits of more than Rs 1 lakh

Offers are valid till July 31 and may vary from dealer to dealer.
 

959 Class 12 students in Gujarat had same answers, same mistakes in exam

At one of the centres, approximately 200 students wrote a similar essay on ‘Dikri Ghar Ni Divdi’ or ‘daughter is the earthern lamp of the family’. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian warships to stay longer in Persian Gulf, but won't join US coalition

'The two ships, backed by surveillance aircraft, will not be part of a military coalition that the United States is assembling to safeguard the waters off Iran near the Straits of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil moves,' the official said. (Photo: Representational I File)

Deliver verdict within 9 months in Babri Masjid demolition case: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday in its order said that the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, L K Advani, M M Joshi and others must be delivered within nine months from this day. (Photo: File)

'Ready to go anywhere': Priyanka detained in Narayanpur by UP police

'Just want to go and meet families of victims, I even said will take only 4 people with me.Yet administration is not letting us go there.They should tell us why we are being stopped. We will continue to sit here peacefully,' Priyanka said. (Photo: ANI)

'Not trying to delay vote on confidence motion,' says K'taka Speaker

He said there was discussion and

'Kumaraswamy will make his farewell speech today,' says Yeddyurappa

'Depending on the outcome of the proceedings in the House today, we will discuss with our national president Amit Shah and decide on the future course of action,' he added. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham