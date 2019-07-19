Five airlines under lens over safety

The DGCA regularly conducts safety audits of scheduled and non-scheduled airline operators in the country as per the Annual Surveillance Plan.

New Delhi: The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) during an audit found deficiency in the implementation of safety management system of five airlines — Air India Express, SpiceJet, Air India, IndiGo and GoAir.

“DGCA proactively works towards improving the safety level of Civil Air Transport in the Country. The DGCA regularly conducts safety audits of scheduled and non-scheduled airline operators in the country as per the Annual Surveillance Plan. The last five safety audits conducted were of Air India Express, SpiceJet, Air India, Indigo and Go Airways,” civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha. He added that during the audit, the implementation of Safety Management System (SMS) was found to be deficient and Quantum of Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) data analysed under Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) was also not as per the Indian safety regulators requirement.

Besides, inspection schedules were not revised as per the latest Maintenance Planning Document (MPD) and Maintenance Control Centre was found to be not maintained, as per the required manpower.

It was also found that the Flight Crew rostering software was not upgraded and untrained staff were manning check-in counters of the airlines.