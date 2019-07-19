Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2019 Deliver verdict with ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Deliver verdict within 9 months in Babri Masjid demolition case: SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 19, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
The Supreme Court said recording of evidence in Babri Masjid demolition case should be completed within six months.
The Supreme Court on Friday in its order said that the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, L K Advani, M M Joshi and others must be delivered within nine months from this day. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court on Friday in its order said that the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, L K Advani, M M Joshi and others must be delivered within nine months from this day. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday in its order said that the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, L K Advani, M M Joshi and others must be delivered within nine months from this day.

However, the Supreme Court said recording of evidence in Babri Masjid demolition case should be completed within six months.

 

The top court also allowed the extension of tenure of the Lucknow Trial Court Special CBI Judge, S K Yadav, who is hearing the Ayodhya case and is set to retire on September 30, 2019.

The trial court CBI judge, S K Yadav had earlier written to the SC stating he would take more time to complete trial in the Babri Masjid case involving the BJP leaders.

...
Tags: babri masjid, case, bjp, l k advani, m m joshi, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a married woman for rejecting his sexual advances, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)

30-yr-old man kills married woman for refusing sexual favours; arrested

'Just want to go and meet families of victims, I even said will take only 4 people with me.Yet administration is not letting us go there.They should tell us why we are being stopped. We will continue to sit here peacefully,' Priyanka said. (Photo: ANI)

'Ready to go anywhere': Priyanka detained in Narayanpur by UP police

He said there was discussion and

'Not trying to delay vote on confidence motion,' says K'taka Speaker

Several Bengali actors, including Parno Mittra, joined the BJP here on Thursday in presence of party leaders, including its West Bengal unit head Dilip Ghosh and senior functionary Mukul Roy. (Photo: PTI)

13 Bengali actors joined BJP as party ups its glamour quotient



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Volkswagen cars available with benefits of more than Rs 1 lakh

Offers are valid till July 31 and may vary from dealer to dealer.
 

959 Class 12 students in Gujarat had same answers, same mistakes in exam

At one of the centres, approximately 200 students wrote a similar essay on ‘Dikri Ghar Ni Divdi’ or ‘daughter is the earthern lamp of the family’. (Representational Image)
 

'Sasural Simar Ka' child actor Shivlekh Singh dies in car accident

Shivlekh Singh. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Cash withdrawal from multiple accounts to be aggregated for levying 2 pc TDS

The amendment, along with 28 others, were approved by a voice vote by the Lok Sabha, which passed the Finance Bill 2019. (Representational Image)
 

Telangana Home Minister's grandson dares officer in TikTok video atop DGP's vehicle

In the video his grandson Furqan Ahmed is seen sitting atop of the car (TS09PA 9999) belonging to the Police Transport Organisation, while Furqan's friend is seen jumping down from the vehicle and saying a dialogue from the movie in which actor dares Inspector General of Police (IGP) to behave and talk properly, otherwise I’ll chop you”. (Photo: Viral video grab)
 

Watch: Indonesian Flight bans photography after customer mocks handwritten menu

In an embarrassing situation for the flight, the vlog showed that the flight's crew was handing out food menus which were handwritten. (Photo: Youtube I Rius Vernandes)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Priyanka Gandhi restricted entry to meet families of July 17 firing victims in UP

'Just want to go and meet families of victims, I even said will take only 4 people with me.Yet administration is not letting us go there.They should tell us why we are being stopped. We will continue to sit here peacefully,' Priyanka said. (Photo: ANI)

'Not trying to delay vote on confidence motion,' says K'taka Speaker

He said there was discussion and

'Kumaraswamy will make his farewell speech today,' says Yeddyurappa

'Depending on the outcome of the proceedings in the House today, we will discuss with our national president Amit Shah and decide on the future course of action,' he added. (Photo: File)

Bharti Verma, Shivraj Chouhan's adopted daughter dies in Madhya Pradesh

Bharti's husband Ravindra Verma said, 'My wife was suffering from body weakness and was undergoing treatment. Today she vomited in the morning and after that, we took her to district hospital, where she was declared brought dead.' (Photo: ANI)

'India can’t be world’s refugee capital’: Centre asks SC to extend NRC deadline

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham