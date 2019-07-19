Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2019 Bengal BJP adds cele ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengal BJP adds celeb glitz to party ranks

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 19, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 1:37 am IST
State leaders say TMC harassing new BJP entrants in the party.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh congratulates Kanchana Moitra as Parno Mittra and Rupanjana Mitra look on, at party HQ in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: AP)
 West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh congratulates Kanchana Moitra as Parno Mittra and Rupanjana Mitra look on, at party HQ in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Adding a celebrity quotient to the BJP, around a dozen Bengali cinema and television actors and actresses on Thursday joined the saffron party in the presence of its senior leaders, including Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh, the West Bengal BJP president. Among those were Parno Mittra, Rishi Kaushik, Kanchana Moitra, Rupanjana Mitra and Biswajit Ganguly.

After the actors formally joined the saffron party at the BJP headquarters, Mr Dilip Ghosh accused the state’s ruling Trinamul Congress of “harassing” those who join the BJP, and said it had become “risky” for people to join his party. He said this was the reason why the BJP organises joining ceremonies for personalities from West Bengal outside the state and added that these actors deserve credit for their “courage”.

 

Welcoming the 12 into the party fold, Mr Ghosh said the people of the state were inspired by the leadership and development work by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Alleging that many councillors who had quit the TMC to join the BJP were being harassed, Mr Ghosh said 17 municipal council members from Darjeeling had not been able to visit their homes after joining the BJP. He claimed some others were “forced” to rejoin the TMC.

Several state leaders, including MLAs, from other parties have joined the BJP since the Lok Sabha polls, when the saffron party won 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats.

...
Tags: mukul roy


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

K Chandrasekhar Rao defends Congress MLAs joining TRS

It will be injected into a parking orbit 170 km above the earth at its closest and 40,400 km at its farthest. It is expected to land on the moon in September.

ISRO confirms launch time of Chandrayaan-II

K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: New law to curb civic graft

Mr Chinnola Naresh Reddy, counsel for the petitioner, said that government had informed a single judge that it required 149 days to complete the pre-poll process but was now conducting the elections in 30 days. (Representational Image)

Don’t hijack poll process: High Court to Telangana State



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana Home Minister's grandson dares officer in TikTok video atop DGP's vehicle

In the video his grandson Furqan Ahmed is seen sitting atop of the car (TS09PA 9999) belonging to the Police Transport Organisation, while Furqan's friend is seen jumping down from the vehicle and saying a dialogue from the movie in which actor dares Inspector General of Police (IGP) to behave and talk properly, otherwise I’ll chop you”. (Photo: Viral video grab)
 

Watch: Indonesian Flight bans photography after customer mocks handwritten menu

In an embarrassing situation for the flight, the vlog showed that the flight's crew was handing out food menus which were handwritten. (Photo: Youtube I Rius Vernandes)
 

Is Maruti WagonR more fuel efficient than Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro’s tested highway efficiency gets close to their claimed figure, however, the claimed figure for the Tata Tiago is a little off from the highway figure.
 

G7 ministers reach consensus on taxing tech giants like Google, Amazon: France

The French parliament earlier this month passed a new law that will tax digital giants on revenue accrued inside the country, even if their European headquarters are elsewhere, in a move that will affect huge US groups Google, Apple, Facebook, Uber and Amazon. (Photo: File | ANI)
 

This international action director choreographs climax of Prabhas' 'Saaho'; find out

Prabhas in 'Saaho'.
 

Watch: Beachgoers help save pod of pilot whales on US east coast

Dozens of beachgoers and lifeguards battled to help a pod of pilot whales back into deeper waters after coming too close to the shore of the US state of Georgia earlier this week, although authorities said that three of the animals had died. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Link central grants to states: CM panel

Devendra Fadnavis

Each water supply snag hits Cantonment for a week

Mr Satish Gupta from Vasavinagar Welfare Association who carried out a 40-day door-to-door signature campaign against irregular water supply said, “Cantonment residents pay more than GHMC residents, yet we don’t receive the water we need, and every breakdown affects us severely. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Woman gives birth in autorickshaw, baby dies

According to her family, Firdous Fatima, a resident of Old Malakpet, was seven months pregnant and went to the hospital for a regular check-up. The security guard did not let her in, claiming the doctor was in the operation theatre. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: V K Singh penned 60 letters, irked bosses

V.K. Singh

Electricity department seeks payment of Rs 750crore bills

According to sources, the Water Board has not been paid by 2,000 defaulters including government wings and public sector undertakings ven after issuing notices and giving several representations.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham