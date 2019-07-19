Amit Shah to chair NEC meet on August 3-4

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati on August 3-4 during which he will hold discussions with the governors and chief ministers of the eight states in the NorthEast on a wide range of issues, from security to development, in the region.

The NEC is the main advisory body which coordinates with the Centre and other states in the region on issues of development and security. The NEC was restructured in July 2018 when the home minister was made the NEC chairman and the minister for development of the region its vice-chairman. The NEC was was set up through the North Eastern Council Act 1971, initially as an advisory body for securing balanced and coordinated development and facilitating effective coordination among seven states of the northeastern region — Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura was added as the council’s eighth member.