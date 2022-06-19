Secunderabad station back to business

The bikes which were burnt by the agitators were removed, and all the eleven tracks were cleared. An alternative connectivity system was arranged at the computer connectivity room which was totally damaged in the attack. — AFP

HYDERABAD: It was business as usual at the Secunderabad railway station on Saturday after the turbulent Friday, as a group of protestors went on a rampage, burning trains and vandalising property, forcing the railway police to open fire in which one person was killed and 14 injured.

Thousands of passengers who were stranded at the railway station preferred to stay back hoping for things to be back to normal soon.

Meanwhile, the electrical items which were damaged were replaced and televisions sets and signal lights on the rail track were replaced with new ones. Shopkeepers are repairing the shops on Platforms No. 1 and 3, which were ransacked by the protestors.

The bikes which were burnt by the agitators were removed, and all the eleven tracks were cleared. An alternative connectivity system was arranged at the computer connectivity room which was totally damaged in the attack.

As soon as the agitators were cleared from the station, railway personnel sprang into action and restored the services. The first train, the Cocanada Express, reached the station at 7.40 pm on Friday which was delayed by 11 hours 40 minutes.