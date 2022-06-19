  
Rioters can’t appear for any govt exam: ADGP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jun 19, 2022, 11:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Protesters who were identified rioting on the Secunderabad railway station on Friday can never appear for any government exam, said ADGP
HYDERABAD: The protesters who were identified rioting on the Secunderabad railway station on Friday can never appear for any government exam, top officials from the state police said. This comes against the backdrop of the state government opening the doors for recruitment.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Additional Director General of Police (Railways, Telangana) Sandeep Shandilya said those involved in the protests could never appear for any government exams as they had cases and FIRs lodged against them. “Those identified in the protests are booked under several sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and the PDPPA (Prevention of Damage to Public Property) Act. These youth can never appear for any government exams further,” said the official.

 

As per the FIRs registered by the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Secunderabad, those rioting on the station premises were booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 448 (trespassing), 336 (endangering human life or personal safety of others), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (wrongful restrain) r/w 149 of the IPC and under sections 150, 151, 152 IRA, and 3 of PDPPA Act.

 

Tags: secunderabad railway station, protesters, rioting, government exams, agnipath protest
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


