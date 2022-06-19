Reforms underway: Army Chief

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande reviews the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy Dundigal, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said that transformational reforms were underway in the armed forces in the human resources management and that disruptive technologies were shaping the character of modern warfare.

“There are transformational reforms underway in the armed forces in the human resources management and other domains such as capability development with focus on 'Atmanirbharta,” he said.

He was speaking at the Combined Graduation Parade of the 209th course of the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, on Saturday morning. Gen. Pande was received by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, and Air Marshal B. Chandra Sekhar, Commandant, Air Force Academy.

"Emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, robotics and hypersonics are no longer confined to theories but are physically manifesting in battlefields,” the Army chief said. “Harnessing and leveraging technology is no longer an option but an essential mission mandate."

“India's security canvas is very vast, complex and multifaceted. Our active borders and equally challenging internal security threats mandate a very high level of operational preparedness,” he said.

After the passing out parade, there was an aerobatic display by indigenous Tejas, the light combat aircraft, Suryakiran and Sarang teams and a performance by the skydiving team of Indian Air Force, 'Akash Ganga'.

The highlight of the parade was the 'Pipping Ceremony' in which the graduating officers were awarded their 'stripes' by Gen. Pande. They were then administered the 'oath' by the Commandant of the Academy.

The ceremony culminated with the newly commissioned officers marching-out in two columns in a slow march to the traditional notes of 'Anandaloke' by Rabindranath Tagore.