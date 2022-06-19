  
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan new Chief Justice of TS HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jun 19, 2022, 11:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2022, 11:17 pm IST
Union government notified transfer of present Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court
Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. (Photo: TSHC)
HYDERABAD: The Union government on Sunday issued orders appointing Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. It also notified transfer of present Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Bhuyan, senior-most judge in the Telangana High Court, was a judge in the Gauhati High Court, where he was appointed in October 2011 and transferred to Bombay High Court in 2019 November. After a two-year stint in Bombay High Court, he was transferred to the Telangana High Court and he assumed the post of judge in Telangana High Court on November 22, 2021.

 

Justice Bhuyan will take oath in two or three days at Raj Bhavan and the Governor will administer the oath of office to the new Chief Justice. There is a protocol that the Chief Minister of the state should be present in the oath taking ceremony of the Chief Justice.

About one month ago, on May 17  the Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana had sent a resolution to the Union government for elevations of judges of various High Courts as Chief Justices and transfer of present Chief Justices to other High Courts.

The Union government delayed approving the resolutions. After the approval, President Ram Nath Kovind validated the approvals.

 

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who is set to take over as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, was a Madhya Pradesh High Court judge who was appointed in January 2008 and later transferred to the Karnataka High Court. He assumed office of Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on November 11, 2021. 

