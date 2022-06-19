  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2022 High alert continues ...
Nation, Current Affairs

High alert continues at AP’s major railway, bus stations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 19, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Several student leaders have either been arrested or taken into preventive custody on Saturday to thwart any untoward incidents
Security has been beefed up at all major railway and bus stations as also central government offices within Andhra Pradesh for the second consecutive day following protests against Agnipath scheme. (Photo:DC)
 Security has been beefed up at all major railway and bus stations as also central government offices within Andhra Pradesh for the second consecutive day following protests against Agnipath scheme. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: High alert continues at all major railway and bus stations as also central government offices within Andhra Pradesh for the second consecutive day following protests against Agnipath scheme. Several student leaders have either been arrested or taken into preventive custody on Saturday to thwart any untoward incidents.

Based on a call for agitation on Saturday at Guntur Railway Station, reportedly given by aspirants for jobs in armed forces, large contingents of personnel from RPF, GRP, civil police and other wings had been deployed at the railway station. Over 150 youngsters have been taken into preventive custody. As a preventive measure, railway authorities have stopped issuing platform tickets and booking parcels.
Guntur divisional security commissioner K.S. Hara Prasad said, “We have ensured an incident-free situation at Guntur Railway Station on Saturday by stepping up vigil at all major installations.”

 

Vijayawada police arrested 12 youngsters who had been on their way from Chittoor to Vijayawada to participate in the agitation against Agnipath at Guntur station. Vijayawada police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said, “We will maintain high vigil at all major railway and bus stations, apart from central government offices, till normalcy is restored.”

Security has also been beefed up in Nellore, Tirupati and Prakasam districts. Several activists associated with ASFI, SFI and DYFI had been taken into preventive custody by police when they tried to a stage dharna against Agnipath scheme near Gandhi Statue Centre in Nellore. In Tirupati, AISF and TNSF activists staged a stir in front of the administrative building of SV University.

 

Kakinada police served notices on coaching centres not to allow their students to take part in processions, as this would affect their career and employment prospects.

In Visakhapatnam, total 312 agitators, including 208 rowdy sheeters, have been taken into preventive custody, said commissioner of police Ch. Srikanth. Tight security is being ensured at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Waltair railway divisional manager Anup Satpathy said, "More than a dozen trains have been cancelled on Saturday. No untoward incidents have been reported.” A railway intelligence source told DC that all surveillance systems in the city are under constant monitoring.

 

In Anantapur, security has been beefed up at Guntakal, the state’s second-biggest railway division. Anantapur SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said additional forces have been deployed to avoid untoward incidents. 

...
Tags: agnipath protest, agnipath scheme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The Congress is on its last legs. It has only history but no future,

It’s time to deposit Rs 15 lakh in each Indian’s account: KTR to Modi

Dynamic pricing by cab aggregators affects me, especially during the monsoon. I don't have any transport facility provided by my company, so I am forced to shell out a lot more than I am supposed to because of the price surge, says an employee.

‘Surge prices’ for cab services hit commuters hard

Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday reportedly took into custody, Avula Subba Rao, director of Sai Defence Academy, the alleged mastermind behind the rampage at the Secunderabad railway Station on Friday. (Photo: Facebook)

‘Mastermind’ of Secunderabad attack held in Guntur

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande reviews the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy Dundigal, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Reforms underway: Army Chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Agniveers to get 10% of defence, CAPF jobs

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the ministry of defence for Agniveers meeting the requisite eligibility criteria. The 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard, defence civilian posts and all the 16 DPSUs.

Agnipath: Law enforcement agencies fail even as intelligence warns of threats

Railway officials inspect the damage done to the trains following the anti-Agnipath protests at Secunderabad railway station. — DC Image

Passenger can be deboarded from aircraft for not wearing a mask

The personnel of the CISF have been tasked to enforce the mask rules at all airports. (Representational image: PTI)

Prophet issue: Iran pulls down its statement

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other dignitaries during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

ED grills Rahul Gandhi for 9 hours on third day

Congress leaders sit on a dharna outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->