AP Polycet results released, 91.84 percent students qualify

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 19, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Challa Satya Harshitha from East Godavari secured the first rank with 119 marks in Polycet entrance
 Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (centre), College Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar (left), and others release Polycet-2022 results in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: State finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Saturday released AP Polycet 2022 results in which 91.84 percent of 1,31,608 students who wrote the tests have qualified. While pass percentage of boys is 90.56, that of girls is 93.96.

Challa Satya Harshitha from East Godavari secured the first rank with 119 marks in Polycet entrance, followed by Alluri H.S. Nihantha from Kakinada, who got second rank though with 119 marks. Tenkani Sai Bhavya Sri from Kakinada secured 118 marks and bagged the third rank.

 

Interestingly, students of Alluri Sitarama Raju district secured the highest overall pass percentage with 98.93. The district’s boys and girls topped the individual pass percentage with 98.80 and 97.79 respectively.

The minister announced that National Board of Technical Education has given recognition to Kalyana Durgam and Kuppam polytechnic colleges. Soon, another 16 colleges will be similarly recognised. New courses have been included to ensure that students get jobs soon after completing their course. These include artificial intelligence, 3D graphics, and animations multimedia, which had been introduced in 2020–21. For the current academic year, new courses are cloud computing and big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning and communications and computer networking.

 

Rajendranath Reddy said 500 digital classrooms have been set up in 84 government polytechnic colleges in the state. They will be providing skill development training to students of these colleges. State government has also signed an agreement with Mumbai IIT to provide quality education through online classes to these students, he stated.
The minister underlined that there is a wide range of job opportunities in hotel management, nursing care and paramedical, both nationally and internationally. He disclosed that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is more focused on availability of advanced courses in every constituency. He pointed out that Jagananna Vidya Deevena introduced by the CM is already benefitting 85,790 students.

 

Principal secretary (Skill Development and Training) Saurab Gour, technical education commissioner Pola Bhaskar, secretary K. Vijay Bhaskar and joint director A. Nirmal Kumar Priya were present.

