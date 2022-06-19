70-year-old heart patient on train dies during protest riots

A 75-year-old heart patient from Odisha, who was travelling to Vizag for medical treatment, died at a private hospital after the train he was travelling in was stopped at the Kottavalasa railway station due to protests. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Visakhapatnam: A 75-year-old heart patient from Odisha, who was travelling to Vizag for medical treatment, died at a private hospital after the train he was travelling in was stopped at the Kottavalasa railway station due to protests.

He was travelling by the Kobra Express, which was stopped at Kottavalasa around 8 am.

Despite the police taking the patient to a nearby private hospital in their vehicle, the man died of a heart attack. The body was taken by family members.