Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2021 VCCRC set for vax tr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

VCCRC set for vax trials from July

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 19, 2021, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2021, 1:16 am IST
It is the only center in the two Telugu states identified by the biotechnology department of the Union ministry of science and technology
VCCRC would be used for clinical research of any disease in future also, apart from the Covid, but the prime focus now would be on the Coronavirus, its new variants, vaccines and medicines. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 VCCRC would be used for clinical research of any disease in future also, apart from the Covid, but the prime focus now would be on the Coronavirus, its new variants, vaccines and medicines. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Covid Clinical Research Center (VCCRC) will be ready to facilitate clinical trials by licensed pharma companies from July.

It is the only center in the two Telugu states, and one among 19 locations in the country, identified by the biotechnology department of the Union ministry of science and technology.

 

The Centre took up this project as part of the Mission Covid Suraksha (MCS) to indigenously develop and manufacture safe, efficacious, accessible and affordable Covid vaccines to meet the country’s requirements in future. Around 26 crore people have been vaccinated in the country till date.

Andhra Medical College (AMC) here was entrusted with the task of creating infrastructure and manpower required for the VCCRC. The Centre allocated Rs 1.7 crore as a booster fund to set up the centre. Accordingly, the AMC allotted 2,000 square yards of its land at Simhachalam for VCCRC.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, AMC principal Dr P.V. Sudhakar said “We received Rs 70 lakh out of Rs 1.7 crore so far from the Centre for this project. We have almost got the center ready and are expecting clinical trials by vaccine manufacturing companies from July. The AMC handled clinical trials for Covishield vaccine in the first wave.”

Dr Sudhakar further said that the biotechnology department would take care of the identification of licensed vaccine manufacturing companies and allot for their use different research centers in the country, including VCCRC. “Our role is to identify suitable local volunteers for vaccine trials. We identified nearly 60 volunteers for Covishield last time,” he said.

 

He further informed that, “We got an offer for the trials of Covaxin and other imported vaccine companies, but rejected their offer due to lack of infrastructure facility here during the first wave. Now, we are ready with the sophisticated VCCRC, which was designed and created with advanced facilities and devices imported from countries like Germany.”

VCCRC would be used for clinical research of any disease in future also, apart from the Covid, but the prime focus now would be on the Coronavirus, its new variants, vaccines and medicines.

 

...
Tags: vccrc, vaccine trails, andhra medical college, visakhapatnam, covid, mission covid suraksha, covid vaccine
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

ABVP district convenor, Naitham Mahesh, alleged that with the rapid spread of coronavirus, parents of many students are facing hardships without any livelihood or are not getting salaries. (PTI Photo)

Exempt students from paying biometric fees, demands ABVP

At that time, the government submitted that it had reduced the elected quota because the seats were decided in the United Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, which had approximately 97,000 registered doctors. Now, in Telangana State Medical Council, there were only around 17,000 doctors registered so far. — Representational image/DC

Telangana HC extends stay on medical council poll

The government would set targets for collection of soil samples before Kharif each year.(PTI Photo)

Andhra Pradesh farmers fret over lack of soil tests

A meeting was held with the teachers of KGBV of united Karimnagar district under the Telangana State KGBV Employees Welfare Association. (Representational Image: PTI)

MLC hails 30% fitment to KGBV teachers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Visakhapatnam

Additional forces were being deployed to the incident spot wherein weapons including a set of AK-47 used by the Moaists were found, the police sources said. (Representational image: PTI)

Decision to increase gap between Covishield doses based on scientific evidence: NTAGI

The NTAGI chairman also stated that Canada, Sri Lanka and few other countries are using 12 - 16 weeks interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine which is the same as the Covishield vaccine. (ANI)

UP Police books Twitter, journalists for circulating video of Muslim man

The FIR alleges that the video was shared with an intention to provoke communal unrest. (Photo: Screengrab from video)

UP Police sends legal notice to Twitter India MD over Loni incident

According to the legal notice, the managing director has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record the statement over the matter within seven days. (Photo: AP)

India asks Pakistan to review in bill relating to Kulbhushan Jadhav's right to appeal

Kulbhushan Jadhav (50) is a retired Indian Navy officer. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham