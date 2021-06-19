Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2021 Telangana lockdown e ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana lockdown ends tomorrow; schools, colleges to reopen from July 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 19, 2021, 5:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2021, 5:29 pm IST
Reports given by medical authorities state that both fresh COVID-19 cases and positivity percentage has decreased significantly
A National Disaster Response Force member sprays disinfectant as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 at the Charminar monument during a night curfew earlier imposed by the state government. (AP)
 A National Disaster Response Force member sprays disinfectant as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 at the Charminar monument during a night curfew earlier imposed by the state government. (AP)

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Saturday announced their decision to lift the lockdown restrictions in the state completely owing to the recent dip in daily COVID-19 cases. The state government has also announced that all schools, colleges, other educational institutions will reopen from 1 July.

The Chief Minister's Office in a post on Facebook stated, "the state cabinet has decided to lift the lockdown completely. The decision has been taken to lift the lockdown by examining the reports given by medical authorities that the number of corona cases, positivity percentage has decreased significantly, corona have come into full control."

 

The announcement by the state minister was made after the state government discussed key issues in a meeting on Saturday. The Telangana cabinet has directed all the department officials to completely lift all the regulations imposed in the state during the lockdown.

...
Tags: telangana lockdown, covid-19 telangana, schools reopen
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Age-appropriate art activities have been categorized on basis of 5+3+3+4 system such as Foundation Stage; Preparatory Stage; Middle Stage; and secondary stage: From Adolescent to Adult. (Representative Image: AFP)

Education Ministry releases guidelines to facilitate children's home-based learning

In 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36-Rafale jets at a cost Rs 59,000 crore. (AFP Photo)

Induction of Rafale aircraft into Indian Air Force by 2022: IAF Chief

J&K was pushed into a great deal of political variability on August 5, 2019 when the Centre stripped the state of its special constitutional status and split it up into two Union territories. (Representative Image: AFP)

Major attempt to end stalemate, Centre invites J&K leaders for talks on June 24

Education Minister A Suresh said EAPCET-2021 would be conducted from August 19 to 25. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh to hold EAPCET 2021 from August 19 to 25



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka, Maharashtra agree to resolve water sharing issues

For the past three years, the state has been witnessing flood in Krishna and Bhima rivers following downpour in its catchment areas in Maharashtra. (Representative Image: PTI)

Finance Ministry refutes reports of alleged rise in Indians' funds in Swiss banks

The ministry said that the media reports allude to the fact that the figures reported are official figures reported by banks to the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and do not indicate the quantum of much-debated alleged black money held by Indians in Switzerland. (PTI Photo)

Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Visakhapatnam

Additional forces were being deployed to the incident spot wherein weapons including a set of AK-47 used by the Moaists were found, the police sources said. (Representational image: PTI)

Decision to increase gap between Covishield doses based on scientific evidence: NTAGI

The NTAGI chairman also stated that Canada, Sri Lanka and few other countries are using 12 - 16 weeks interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine which is the same as the Covishield vaccine. (ANI)

UP Police books Twitter, journalists for circulating video of Muslim man

The FIR alleges that the video was shared with an intention to provoke communal unrest. (Photo: Screengrab from video)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham