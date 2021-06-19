Telangana lockdown ends tomorrow; schools, colleges to reopen from July 1

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Saturday announced their decision to lift the lockdown restrictions in the state completely owing to the recent dip in daily COVID-19 cases. The state government has also announced that all schools, colleges, other educational institutions will reopen from 1 July.
The Chief Minister's Office in a post on Facebook stated, "the state cabinet has decided to lift the lockdown completely. The decision has been taken to lift the lockdown by examining the reports given by medical authorities that the number of corona cases, positivity percentage has decreased significantly, corona have come into full control."
The announcement by the state minister was made after the state government discussed key issues in a meeting on Saturday. The Telangana cabinet has directed all the department officials to completely lift all the regulations imposed in the state during the lockdown.