Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2021 Telangana Cabinet to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Cabinet to take call on unlock today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 19, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Major reshuffle of IAS, IPS officers on cards
The Chief Minister held a meeting with a few ministers at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday ahead of the Cabinet meeting. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)
 The Chief Minister held a meeting with a few ministers at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday ahead of the Cabinet meeting. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has convened an emergency meeting of state Cabinet on Saturday to discuss and take a decision on whether to lift lockdown entirely from June 20 or continue only night lockdown for a few more days.

The ongoing lockdown from 6 pm to 6 am will end on Saturday and the state government has to take a decision on the future course of action. Against this backdrop, the Cabinet will meet at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan. The meeting is also expected to discuss matters such as rainfall, kharif crop season, lifting of Godavari water through Kaleshwaram project, hydel power generation and other issues.

 

The Chief Minister held a meeting with a few ministers at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday ahead of the Cabinet meeting. Ministers T Harish Rao, V Srinivas Goud, Mohd Mahmood Ali and Koppula Eashwar were present.

The meeting triggered speculations that the Chief Minister discussed effecting a major reshuffle of IAS and IPS officers soon in the state, which has been pending for long. The last major reshuffle of IAS officers was undertaken in February 2020, when 50 IAS officers at all levels including district collectors were transferred.

Similarly, the major reshuffle of IAS officers was undertaken three years ago in August 2018. Most of the key departments have no full time IAS officers and are handled by in-charge officials. The government is planning to streamline administration by removing in-charges and appointing full-time officials for key departments.

 

Several IPS officers though promoted in 2019 were still working in old positions and the government wants to give them suitable postings. A few districts have no full-time SPs. Those working for over four years in the same places are likely to be transferred.

...
Tags: telangana, kcr, lockdown, cabinet meeting, night curfew, kharif crop, kaleshwaram project, ias officers reshuffle, ips officers reshuffle
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Locals said Malla Reddy has been facing financial hardships for the last few months. (Representational Image:PTI)

Displaced farmer ends life after revenue officials reject his claim for house

The joint collector explained that in fact payments to farmers must be made within 21 days after they sell their crop at paddy purchasing centres. But to curb irregularities and mediators enrolling as farmers, government is taking up pre-audit and final audit to identify the real farmers. — Representational image/DC Image

East Godavari farmers yet to receive Rs. 500 crore paddy arrears

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Covid situation and vaccination progress. (PTI Photo)

Only night curfew from June 20: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Deputy chief minister Dharmana Krishnadas said the survey christened as YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhuhakku and Bhuraksha Pathakam was being conducted after a century. — Representational image/DC Image

Land survey to be made foolproof



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Visakhapatnam

Additional forces were being deployed to the incident spot wherein weapons including a set of AK-47 used by the Moaists were found, the police sources said. (Representational image: PTI)

Decision to increase gap between Covishield doses based on scientific evidence: NTAGI

The NTAGI chairman also stated that Canada, Sri Lanka and few other countries are using 12 - 16 weeks interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine which is the same as the Covishield vaccine. (ANI)

UP Police books Twitter, journalists for circulating video of Muslim man

The FIR alleges that the video was shared with an intention to provoke communal unrest. (Photo: Screengrab from video)

UP Police sends legal notice to Twitter India MD over Loni incident

According to the legal notice, the managing director has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record the statement over the matter within seven days. (Photo: AP)

India asks Pakistan to review in bill relating to Kulbhushan Jadhav's right to appeal

Kulbhushan Jadhav (50) is a retired Indian Navy officer. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham