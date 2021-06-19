Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2021 India records 60,753 ...
India records 60,753 fresh COVID-19 cases

Published Jun 19, 2021, 10:50 am IST
The death toll climbed to 3,85,137 with 1,647 fresh fatalities and active cases comprise 2.55 per cent of the total infection
Beneficiaries receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination camp, at Vile Parle East in Mumbai, June 15, 2021. (PTI)
New Delhi: With 60,753 new Covid cases being reported in a day, India's total tally rose to 2,98,23,546, while the number of active cases stand at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 3,85,137 with 1,647 fresh fatalities and active cases comprise 2.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.16 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

A total of 19,02,009 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,92,07,637, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 2.98 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 12 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.58 per cent.

Recoveries outnumbered daily cases for the 37th consecutive day and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 2,86,78,390. The case fatality rate stands at 1.29 per cent, the data said.

 

Cumulatively, 27,23,88,783 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.

The 1,647 new fatalities include 648 from Maharashtra, 287 from Tamil Nadu and 168 from Karnataka.

 

The 3,85,137 deaths reported so far in the country include 1,16,674 from Maharashtra, 33,602 from Karnataka, 30,835 from Tamil Nadu, 24,900 from Delhi, 22,081 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,240 from West Bengal, 15,771 from Punjab and 13,368 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

