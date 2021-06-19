Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2021 Displaced farmer end ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Displaced farmer ends life after revenue officials reject his claim for house

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 19, 2021, 1:07 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2021, 1:07 am IST
Malla Reddy, a 70-year-old farmer displaced by the Mallannasagar project ended his life by jumping into a burning pyre
Locals said Malla Reddy has been facing financial hardships for the last few months. (Representational Image:PTI)
 Locals said Malla Reddy has been facing financial hardships for the last few months. (Representational Image:PTI)

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Vemulaghat village in Medak district on Friday after Malla Reddy, a 70-year-old farmer displaced by the Mallannasagar project ended his life by jumping into a burning pyre. He formed the pyre from pieces of old wood taken from his demolished house.

The Opposition parties and locals alleged that the state government failed to pay him compensation after demolishing his house for the project. The government claims he had been “allotted” a 2BHK house in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony as per his wishes. Revenue officials allegedly played mischief.

 

The entire village had been evacuated by the government as it will be submerged by the Mallannasagar, which is part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. The R&R Colony is being developed by the state government for the project oustees.

A large police force was deployed at Vemulaghat to avoid any incident after Congress and BJP leaders tried to enter the village and meet the victim's family. BJP Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao and Congress leader Cheruku Srinivas Reddy were taken into custody.

The oustees of the Mallannasagar project had been given two options —cash of Rs 5.4 lakh per family and a plot of 250 square yards at the R&R Colony or Rs 7.5 lakh along with a constructed 2BHK in the same colony. Officials say Malla Reddy had chosen the second option.

 

Locals said Malla Reddy has been facing financial hardships for the last few months. He lost his wife to cancer nine months ago. On learning this, the revenue department officials allegedly told Malla Reddy that he would not receive the house if he were to stay alone there. Two of his three married daughters have also died along with their husbands recently.

Upset and agitated over this, Malla Reddy collected some wooden logs from his demolished house on Thursday. Those who saw him doing this thought he was collecting the scraps to sell them but he lit the pyre and jumped into it.

 

...
Tags: mallannasagar project, malla reddy, r&r colony, vemulaghat, kaleshwaram lift irrigation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The joint collector explained that in fact payments to farmers must be made within 21 days after they sell their crop at paddy purchasing centres. But to curb irregularities and mediators enrolling as farmers, government is taking up pre-audit and final audit to identify the real farmers. — Representational image/DC Image

East Godavari farmers yet to receive Rs. 500 crore paddy arrears

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Covid situation and vaccination progress. (PTI Photo)

Only night curfew from June 20: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Deputy chief minister Dharmana Krishnadas said the survey christened as YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhuhakku and Bhuraksha Pathakam was being conducted after a century. — Representational image/DC Image

Land survey to be made foolproof

The Chief Minister held a meeting with a few ministers at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday ahead of the Cabinet meeting. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Telangana Cabinet to take call on unlock today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Visakhapatnam

Additional forces were being deployed to the incident spot wherein weapons including a set of AK-47 used by the Moaists were found, the police sources said. (Representational image: PTI)

Decision to increase gap between Covishield doses based on scientific evidence: NTAGI

The NTAGI chairman also stated that Canada, Sri Lanka and few other countries are using 12 - 16 weeks interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine which is the same as the Covishield vaccine. (ANI)

UP Police books Twitter, journalists for circulating video of Muslim man

The FIR alleges that the video was shared with an intention to provoke communal unrest. (Photo: Screengrab from video)

UP Police sends legal notice to Twitter India MD over Loni incident

According to the legal notice, the managing director has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record the statement over the matter within seven days. (Photo: AP)

India asks Pakistan to review in bill relating to Kulbhushan Jadhav's right to appeal

Kulbhushan Jadhav (50) is a retired Indian Navy officer. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham