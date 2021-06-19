CBSE assessment formula evokes mixed responses

The CBSE on Thursday announced the formula for assessment, after an approval from the Supreme Court for Class 12 results. (Representational image/PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) assessment formula for Class 12 results announced on Thursday received mixed reaction from city students. Most of the students this correspondent spoke to expressed concerns over the grading plan affecting their overall final result.

Laveena, an outgoing Class 12 student in a private school in the city, said had the exams taken place this year, the result would have been different for most students, and that their performance especially in Grade 11 exams could be the reason behind varying results of most deserving students.

Similar thoughts were echoed by students of different schools in the city, who said because students did not put in much effort for the internal Class 11 exams, a 30% weightage for these results could affect the total marks.

"I don't think it will affect me personally because my higher education course doesn't require a certain number to be able to pursue a career. But for most students who are going to submit their marksheets under a cut-off criteria, it could result in a difficult situation for them," Manan, another outgoing student awaiting result, said.

K. Srilatha, principal at the Global Indian International School, Uppal campus, also said the finalised evaluation system would be useful to students only if the universities and colleges changed their admission process for this academic year in accordance with the evaluation pattern followed in Grade XII.

“As the pandemic is global, universities and colleges should strategise a comprehensive policy that no student is met with injustice in admission to the next level course. The policy should be in such a way that it balances between rural and urban students. Also, the government and private universities and colleges must enhance seats for this academic year as a special case due to pandemic to meet the increased pass percentage," she added

The CBSE on Thursday announced the formula for assessment, after an approval from the Supreme Court for Class 12 results.

The results will be based on the student's past academic performance of Class 10, 11 and pre boards, and will be constituted in a ratio of 30: 30: 40 (X, XI, and pre-boards) formula. This means about 40 percent of the weightage will be given to Class 12 pre-boards, and in the rest of the 60 percent, 30 percent will be based on class 11 final exams and 10th exams, respectively.