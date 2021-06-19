Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2021 CBSE assessment form ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CBSE assessment formula evokes mixed responses

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Jun 19, 2021, 7:42 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2021, 8:44 am IST
As students did not put in much effort for the internal Class 11 exams, a 30% weightage for these results could affect the total marks
The CBSE on Thursday announced the formula for assessment, after an approval from the Supreme Court for Class 12 results. (Representational image/PTI)
 The CBSE on Thursday announced the formula for assessment, after an approval from the Supreme Court for Class 12 results. (Representational image/PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) assessment formula for Class 12 results announced on Thursday received mixed reaction from city students. Most of the students this correspondent spoke to expressed concerns over the grading plan affecting their overall final result.

Laveena, an outgoing Class 12 student in a private school in the city, said had the exams taken place this year, the result would have been different for most students, and that their performance especially in Grade 11 exams could be the reason behind varying results of most deserving students.

 

Similar thoughts were echoed by students of different schools in the city, who said because students did not put in much effort for the internal Class 11 exams, a 30% weightage for these results could affect the total marks.

"I don't think it will affect me personally because my higher education course doesn't require a certain number to be able to pursue a career. But for most students who are going to submit their marksheets under a cut-off criteria, it could result in a difficult situation for them," Manan, another outgoing student awaiting result, said.

 

K. Srilatha, principal at the Global Indian International School, Uppal campus, also said the finalised evaluation system would be useful to students only if the universities and colleges changed their admission process for this academic year in accordance with the evaluation pattern followed in Grade XII.

“As the pandemic is global, universities and colleges should strategise a comprehensive policy that no student is met with injustice in admission to the next level course. The policy should be in such a way that it balances between rural and urban students. Also, the government and private universities and colleges must enhance seats for this academic year as a special case due to pandemic to meet the increased pass percentage," she added

 

The CBSE on Thursday announced the formula for assessment, after an approval from the Supreme Court for Class 12 results.

The results will be based on the student's past academic performance of Class 10, 11 and pre boards, and will be constituted in a ratio of 30: 30: 40 (X, XI, and pre-boards) formula. This means about 40 percent of the weightage will be given to Class 12 pre-boards, and in the rest of the 60 percent, 30 percent will be based on class 11 final exams and 10th exams, respectively.

...
Tags: cbse class xii results, cbse 12th class results weightage class 10, cbse class xii results weightage class x xi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Zoo director Debasis Jana said the zoo’s veterinarians have been working hard to treat and care for the lions. — DC Image

Four lions at Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur found carrying Delta variant

Subba Reddy took oath as the 50th chairman of TTD Board on June 22, 2019. (Image credit: www.tirumala.org)

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy may get extension

The High Court also directed CBI to allow presence of a lady advocate along with petitioner Sheerisha as and when the latter is called for an inquiry. — DC Image

Telangana High Court gives relief to wife of ex-GST officer

Lokesh recalled that so far 1,400 attacks were made against the TD sympathisers and 27 people were killed during Jagan’s two-year rule. — DC file photo

Lokesh challenges CM Jagan for CBI inquiry into political murders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Visakhapatnam

Additional forces were being deployed to the incident spot wherein weapons including a set of AK-47 used by the Moaists were found, the police sources said. (Representational image: PTI)

Decision to increase gap between Covishield doses based on scientific evidence: NTAGI

The NTAGI chairman also stated that Canada, Sri Lanka and few other countries are using 12 - 16 weeks interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine which is the same as the Covishield vaccine. (ANI)

UP Police books Twitter, journalists for circulating video of Muslim man

The FIR alleges that the video was shared with an intention to provoke communal unrest. (Photo: Screengrab from video)

UP Police sends legal notice to Twitter India MD over Loni incident

According to the legal notice, the managing director has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record the statement over the matter within seven days. (Photo: AP)

India asks Pakistan to review in bill relating to Kulbhushan Jadhav's right to appeal

Kulbhushan Jadhav (50) is a retired Indian Navy officer. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham