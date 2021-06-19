Andhra Pradesh to hold EAPCET 2021 from August 19 to 25

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced the schedule for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET), hitherto known as the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET).

Notification for EAPCET will be issued on June 24 and the last date for submission of online applications is July 25 without any late fee and up to August 18 with a late fee of Rs 10,000.

Education Minister A Suresh said EAPCET-2021 would be conducted from August 19 to 25. He said other Common Entrance Tests for admission into various professional courses were proposed to be conducted in the first and second weeks of September. The CETs include ECET (lateral entry for diploma holders into engineering courses), ICET (for MBA, MCA), LAWCET, EdCET (for B.Ed), PECET (for physical education) and PGECET (M.Tech, M.Pharma). With the state government yet to take a final call on conduct of Intermediate annual exams, the CETs had to be delayed this year.