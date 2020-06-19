87th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

PTI
Published Jun 19, 2020, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2020, 4:56 pm IST
The 55-year-old minister has now been kept full-time on oxygen support.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI)
 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is being shifted to an ICU as his condition has deteriorated, a senior official said on Friday.

According to doctors treating him, the 55-year-old minister has now been kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has dipped.

 

"We have put him fully on oxygen support as his Spo2 level had fallen to 89 at one point, normal level is about 95. Also, he has been diagnosed with pneumonia, so we are shifting him to an ICU at the hospital," a senior official of the hospital told PTI.

"We are also exploring if he can be shifted to a bigger, private facility, just in case his condition doesn't improve," he said.

Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

Sources in Delhi government had on Wednesday said people who interacted with him in the last couple of days would be quarantined as per the advice of doctors.

On Sunday, Jain attended a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

